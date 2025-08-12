PDP Condemns Tambuwal’s Arrest by EFCC, Says It’s Assault on Political Dissent

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has vehemently condemned the arrest and investigation of Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a press statement issued by Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Sokoto State, the party described his action as a continuation of the assault on political dissent in the country.

The PDP characterized the EFCC’s probe of Senator Tambuwal as a “trumped-up” investigation, motivated by political actors within the state and Abuja who seek to tarnish his reputation and intimidate him into abandoning his opposition to their misrule.

“The EFCC’s action is a clear example of the government’s desperation to silence opposition voices and maintain its grip on power,” the party said.

The PDP noted that the matter being investigated by the EFCC was a previously dismissed issue, being resurrected by desperate political forces who themselves have genuine corruption case files pending at the EFCC.

“This is a classic case of selective justice, where the government uses state institutions to harass and intimidate its opponents, while ignoring the corruption and misdeeds of its own officials,” the party said.

The PDP demanded that anti-graft agencies in the country maintain their independence and impartiality, refraining from being utilized as tools for the execution of political agendas.

“We call on the EFCC to live above board and desist from being used as a tool for political persecution,” the party said.

The PDP expressed unwavering confidence in the unblemished credibility of Senator Tambuwal and reaffirmed its commitment to following his lead in the pursuit of change in the state and nation at large.

“Senator Tambuwal is a respected leader and a champion of democracy, and we will not stand idly by while he is being persecuted by the government,” the party said.

The PDP urged its supporters and the people of Sokoto to remain law-abiding and resolute in their demand for change, seeking genuine democracy and good governance in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“We will continue to stand up against injustice and fight for the rights of our people, no matter the cost,” the party said.

The PDP also called on the international community to take note of the government’s actions and to speak out against the persecution of opposition leaders and the erosion of democracy in Nigeria.

“We appeal to the international community to stand with us in our quest for democracy and good governance, and to condemn the government’s actions in the strongest terms,” the party said.