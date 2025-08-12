Five Arraigned, Remanded in DSS’ Custody over 2022 Attack on Owo Catholic Church

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Five persons linked to the June 5, 2022, attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, were yesterday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The five men were arraigned by the federal government on a nine-count criminal charge bordering on alleged terrorism.

Over 40 persons were reportedly killed in the attack, while over 100 individuals sustained injuries.

The defendants which included Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, were in the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025, accused among others, of being members of Al Shabab terrorist group, with cell in Kogi State.

In the suit filed by the Department of State Service (DSS), the defendants were also alleged to have carried out the attack in furtherance of their religious ideology.

However, the defendants denied all the nine-count charge read against them, following which the prosecution lawyer, Calistus Eze, prayed the court to order their remand in the DSS’ custody pending commencement of trial.

While not opposing the request, lawyer representing the defendants, Abdullahi Muhammad prayed the court to order the DSS to allow members of the defendants’ families and their lawyers to have access to them.

According to Muhammad, the defendants have been in custody since 2022, when they were arrested and have not had access to family members and lawyers.

Responding, Eze informed the court that it was the standard practice that detainees’ family members and lawyers should be granted access after a formal written request.

He noted that it has become inevitable at this stage that the defendants be allowed access to their lawyers to enable them prepare their defence.

In a short ruling, trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, granted the request of the prosecution and ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the DSS.

The judge also ordered the security agency to allow the defendants access to members of their families and their lawyers. He then adjourned till August 19, for the commencement of trial.