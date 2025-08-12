  • Tuesday, 12th August, 2025

24 Countries to Celebrate World Hausa Day

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

Nigeria and 23 other countries are expected to celebrate and showcase the cultural heritage of the Hausa people during the World Hausa Day scheduled for August 26, 2025.

Formally known as Ranar Hausa, the annual event aimed at promoting Hausa language, heritage and the far-reaching economic contributions of the renowned Hausa-speaking communities in the 24 countries. 

At a press conference, the Executive Director of the Katsina State History and Culture Bureau, Dr. Kabir Ali-Masanawa, said the day will be celebrated simultaneously across the countries.

He explained that the Katsina State government has perfected plans for the grand celebration of the World Hausa Day at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar.

He said the first-of-its-kind event in the state will draw participants from across the globe to honour the Hausa people’s history, culture and heritage at the ancient palace.

He added that the event would be celebrated with pomp and ceremony, adding that it would be highlighted further by the Durbar of horse riders in majestic attires from Katsina to Daura for the celebration of the highly anticipated event.

Ali-Masanawa said: “This year, at least 24 countries will join in celebrating World Hausa Day. We recently visited the Emir’s palace in Daura to seek his blessings and reaffirm our pride in Hausa history.

“The event will showcase Hausa heritage through music, dance, traditional attire, and a rich culinary experience that reflects the hospitality for which Katsina people are known.”

Also speaking, a member of the organising committee, Abdulbaki Jari, described the event as an opportunity to position the richness of Hausa culture alongside the world’s most celebrated traditions.

He said: “Tourists travel to Paris or Rome for history — we want them to come to Katsina for Hausa heritage. They will witness how we prepare, serve and enjoy our dishes.”

Meanwhile, the annual cultural celebration will bring together traditional Hausa leaders, top government officials and community members in a colourful celebration of Hausa customs, music, fashion and the performing arts.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.