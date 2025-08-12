24 Countries to Celebrate World Hausa Day

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Nigeria and 23 other countries are expected to celebrate and showcase the cultural heritage of the Hausa people during the World Hausa Day scheduled for August 26, 2025.

Formally known as Ranar Hausa, the annual event aimed at promoting Hausa language, heritage and the far-reaching economic contributions of the renowned Hausa-speaking communities in the 24 countries.

At a press conference, the Executive Director of the Katsina State History and Culture Bureau, Dr. Kabir Ali-Masanawa, said the day will be celebrated simultaneously across the countries.

He explained that the Katsina State government has perfected plans for the grand celebration of the World Hausa Day at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar.

He said the first-of-its-kind event in the state will draw participants from across the globe to honour the Hausa people’s history, culture and heritage at the ancient palace.

He added that the event would be celebrated with pomp and ceremony, adding that it would be highlighted further by the Durbar of horse riders in majestic attires from Katsina to Daura for the celebration of the highly anticipated event.

Ali-Masanawa said: “This year, at least 24 countries will join in celebrating World Hausa Day. We recently visited the Emir’s palace in Daura to seek his blessings and reaffirm our pride in Hausa history.

“The event will showcase Hausa heritage through music, dance, traditional attire, and a rich culinary experience that reflects the hospitality for which Katsina people are known.”

Also speaking, a member of the organising committee, Abdulbaki Jari, described the event as an opportunity to position the richness of Hausa culture alongside the world’s most celebrated traditions.

He said: “Tourists travel to Paris or Rome for history — we want them to come to Katsina for Hausa heritage. They will witness how we prepare, serve and enjoy our dishes.”

Meanwhile, the annual cultural celebration will bring together traditional Hausa leaders, top government officials and community members in a colourful celebration of Hausa customs, music, fashion and the performing arts.