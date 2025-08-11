  • Monday, 11th August, 2025

Tinubu Reappoints Dankaka As Executive Chairman, Federal Character Commission

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

* Names Mohammed Musa secretary, renews term of four commissioners

* Appoints 31 new commissioners 

* Names Rinsola Abiola DG of CLTC 

* Appoints Nasir Bala SSA on citizenship and leadership 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Dr Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission for a second five-year term.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release issued on Monday, stated that the president also appointed Mohammed Musa as the commission’s secretary, while retaining Kayode Oladele from Ogun State as commissioner.

Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024 as the commission’s acting chairman following the expiration of Dankaka’s first-term tenure.

The president renewed the appointment of Lawal Ya’u Roni, Abubakar Atiku Bunu and Eludayo Eluyemi, representing Jigawa, Kebbi and Osun States, for a second term.

The newly-appointed commissioners include Hon. Obina Oriaku, Abia; Mrs. Bema Olvadi Madayi, Adamawa; Obongawan Dora Ebong, Akwa – Ibom; Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria, Anambra; Babangida Adamu Gwana, Bauchi; Sir Tonye Okio, Bayelsa; Aligba Eugene Tarkende, Benue; Modu Mustapha, Borno; Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo, Cross River; Ederin Lovette Idisi, Delta; Nwokpor Vincent Nduka, Ebonyi; Hon. Victor Sabor Edoror, Edo; Hon. Sola Fokanle, Ekiti; Peter Eze, Enugu; Ibrahim Baba Mairiga, Gombe and Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, Imo.

Others commissioners are Ruth Jumai Ango, Kaduna; Muhammad Awwal Nayya, Kano; Hon. Anas Isah, Katsina; Bello Idris Eneye, Kogi; Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Kwara; Alhaji Isah Jibrin, Niger; Comrade Ajimudu Bola, Ondo; Prince Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye, Oyo; Hon. Pam Bolman, Plateau; Aaron Chukwuemeka, Rivers; Alhaji Aminu Tambar, Sokoto; Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, Taraba; Hon. Jibir Maigari, Yobe; Sani Garba, Zamfara and Solomon Ayuba Dagami, FCT.

Also on Monday, President Tinubu appointed Ms. Rinsola Abiola as Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC).

Another release issued by presidential spokesperson, Onanuga, disclosed that Ms. Abiola, an expert in strategic communication and government relations, previously served as Senior Special Assistant to the President.

President Tinubu also appointed Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji as the Senior Special Assistant on Citizenship and Leadership.

Ja’oji, who had served as Special Adviser on Mobilisation to the Governor of Kano State and a member of the Governing Council of Coordinated Arewa Youth Groups, is an advocate of women and youth empowerment and development.

