Startups To Jostle for N13m GET Grant

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Grooming Endowment Trust Grant Programme (GETGP), has announced the call for application for N13 million grants that focuses on empowering start-ups and their developers in Nigeria.

According to GET, the primary objective of the grant programme is to provide financial assistance, relevant skills to business owners to scale up, navigate through the business environment and is expected to run from August to October 2025.

Speaking at the announcement of the grant in Lagos, the Senior Programme Supervisor, GET, said, “Applicants must be at least 18 years old while their business must have been in operation for three years. Prospective applicants must ensure that their business be duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and must be available to attend a two-week workshop in Lagos.”

However, for the Deputy Manager, HR& Admin CREM, Mrs. Lydia Aromolaran, said GET over the years the programme has disbursed over N38 million since inception in 2022.

She revealed that at the GET 4.0 2025, top five businesses would receive two million each and10 winners would also receive N300,000 as consolation prize each after a pitching session.

According to her, “Since the inception of the programme we have disbursed over N38 million to 45 winners , while this year’s amount will take the total sum to over N50 million and 60 winners. We want startups to leverage this opportunity to come into our ecosystem where they will get access to business clinic Advisory sessions.”

For the technical committee members who are expected to screen and recommend qualified businesses for the grant, said, originality and experience remains critical for the prospective applicants to win the grant.