Otu Returns from Diaspora Engagements, Say C’River’s on The Rise

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has declared that the state is on an upward trajectory following weeks of strategic engagements with Cross Riverians in the Diaspora.

Speaking to journalists at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, upon his return at the weekend from the convention of ‘Cross River Indigenes In Diaspora (CRID)’ in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Otu said the meetings with the diaspora community were aimed at strengthening the synergy between citizens at home and those abroad in line with the demands of a globalised world.

“I first had to meet with our people in the US; we had a good interface, and they are very happy with what is going on at home.

After that, I moved to the United Kingdom to meet with our Diasporas there. We shared ideas and prospects. Cross River State is on the proper track, and there is no stopping it,” he said.

The governor said that his administration was focused on consolidating the “building blocks” of development before politics takes centre stage.

Otu said that the state has already recorded gains in GDP growth, job creation, and improvements across key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

“Every sector you look at, we have added value,” the governor said, adding that the next quarter of the year would bring even greater improvements as opportunities are maximised.

On receiving the prestigious Mayor of Birmingham’s Award during his trip, Otu said the honour was for all Cross Riverians, reflecting the respect the state now commands internationally. “It adds to the building blocks of where we are taking the state,” he said.

Also speaking, the state First Lady, Mrs. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, said her engagements with women in the diaspora had rekindled hopes for increased collaboration in areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and youth empowerment.

“There’s hope that our people abroad will come home more frequently to synergize, mentor, and support initiatives like girl-child education and improved health facilities,” she said.

The first lady said that many diaspora women were eager to return home, encouraged by the state’s improved security and governance, and had already scheduled a December homecoming.

“I can’t wait to see December; it is going to be wow,” she enthused.

Otu’s trip is expected to open fresh channels for investment, cultural exchange, and social development, as the state continues its drive to integrate home-based and Diaspora resources for inclusive growth.

Experts Call for Bold Actions to End Violence in North Central

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Conflict and peace-building experts have called on the federal government to regulate community based vigilance groups and integrate them into formal structures to ensure accountability and coherence.

This is just as they recommended a shift from militarised interventions to deploying community-based approaches that build trust and prioritise prevention to solve the violence in the North Central region of the country.

The experts made the submissions at a webinar hosted by the Conflict Research Network West Africa (CORN West Africa) where leading experts and practitioners came together to dissect the violence plaguing the North Central and chart actionable pathways toward peace and human security.

The Director of Public Communications of the organisation, Prof. Oludayo Tade, in a statement in Ibadan, yesterday said the panelists which include a social entrepreneur and justice advocate and Founder of Sesor Empowerment Foundation, Ms. Ier Jonathan-Ichaver; Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu; a criminologist and security studies scholar at the University of Jos, Prof. Suchi Musa Plangshak, and an expert in security governance and strategic studies, Prof. Albert Chukwuma Okoli, in the webinar with the theme, “Violence in North Central Nigeria: Pathways to Peace and Human Security,” examined the structural, political, and social drivers of the conflict in the region.

Moderated by CORN West Africa’s Executive Director, Dr. Timipere Allison and Director of Strategy, Partnerships and Policy Development, Dr. Gbemisola Abiola, the panelists called for bold actions to end the violence in the region.

While Prof. Plangshack stated that the violence in the region is not merely a product of armed conflict but a reflection of systemic dysfunction rooted in marginalisation, exclusion, and the erosion of justice, Ms. Jonathan-Ichaver on her part highlighted the inadequacy of state response, noting that security agencies often fail to act on early warnings and lack investigative capacity.

In his contribution, Prof. Okoli recognised the rise of community-based security groups and warned of the dangers of unregulated vigilantism.

“When the state abdicates its role, non-state actors step in. But without oversight, they can become part of the problem,” he said.

In his submission, Dr. Ochogwu, who noted that much progress has been made in containing the violence in the region, called for a more humane approach to reconciliation and peace building in the region.

He said: “We must rehabilitate victims, not just count them. Local governments need resources and autonomy to lead reconciliation efforts. Peace cannot be outsourced—it must be locally owned.”

Other roadmap to peace in the region as suggested by the panelists include inclusive peace building requires the active engagement of women, youth, and traditional leaders in dialogue and decision-making; grassroots initiatives that promote trust, reconciliation, and social cohesion should be supported and scaled and governance must be restructured to decentralize power and strengthen local governments, enabling them to respond more effectively to community needs.

Others are constitutional reforms should reflect Nigeria’s diversity, fostering a more inclusive and responsive political framework; justice and accountability are essential; strengthening investigative capacity and prosecuting perpetrators will help end impunity and psychosocial support and resettlement programs are vital for restoring dignity and healing among victims.”

The Executive Director of CORNWEST Africa, Dr Allison, who noted that the organisation reaffirmed its commitment to collaborative research, policy innovation, and amplifying community voices, urged government actors, civil society, academia, and international partners to act decisively, stating that the time for piecemeal interventions is over.

“What is needed now is a unified, strategic response that restores dignity, justice, and peace to the people of North Central Nigeria,” he said.

Jonathan, Oyebanji, Naval Chief, Others Eulogise Olubolade

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has described the late Ekiti born Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (rtd) as a gallant officer whose life of patriotism and selfless service to the development and growth of the country cannot be forgotten.

Oyebanji spoke at the final funeral service held for the deceased at St John’s Military Church, Bonny Cantonment, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The burial service was attended by former President Goodluck Jonathan (represented by his wife Dame Patient Jonathan), Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

First civilian Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, among others.

‎Governor Oyebanji described the late Olubolade as one of the most illustrious sons of Ekiti and a very decent politician, noting that the departure of the former Police Affairs Minister will be greatly missed.

‎The Ekiti state governor eulogised the late military officer’s meritorious service to the Nigerian armed forces, his excellent public service record and his service to his community, the State and to humanity.

‎Oyebanji, on behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State condoned with the family and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“As I sat there going through the tributes especially by the children. They are short but very deep tributes and at a moment like this, there are so many questions we cannot answer, the only thing I commend to you is that you allow God to carry you and He will see you through,” the governor said.

‎Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was represented by his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, said Olubolade was a gallant Naval Officer who served the country with utmost loyalty.

‎He said the retired military administrator, left unforgettable marks in Bayelsa State during his service in the state as well as other positions he held across other

‎The Ipoti Ekiti born Olubolade died at the age of 71.

Umo Eno: I have No Quarrel with those Who Did not Defect with Me

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said that he has no quarrel with some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members who did not defect to All Progressives Congress (APC) with him, saying his administration will continue to be fair to everybody in the state irrespective of political differences.

Speaking at Uyo federal constituency Town Square meeting held at Ibom Hall grounds in Uyo, the governor noted that politics is a dynamic enterprise and so people are bound to hold different political preferences.

“I joined APC to uniet Akwa Ibom with the centre for progress, and by supporting President Bola Tinubu and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, we will bring democracy dividend to Akwa Ibom people. We will win Akwa Ibom in 2027 as an APC state, and for those who did not join APC with us, I have no problems or quarrels with them,” the governor said.

That was the first time the governor would openly speak about PDP members, notably former House of Representatives member, Onofiok Luke and former Commissioner of Special Duties, Ini Ememobong, who did not defect with him. The duo has been busy trying to revive the PDP in the state. But some stakeholders said it would be a herculean task given the caliber of personalities that had left the party for APC. These include the two PDP senators; all the 10 House of Representatives members; 24 of the State House of Assembly members; 30 of the 31 LGA Chairmen and all of the 369 councilors. The absence of a clear source of funding for the party is another limiting factor for its rebound.

The meeting in Uyo on Saturday was the eight Town Square meeting that the governor would be holding across the state to interact with the people and announce funding support to rural-based businesses, entrepreneurs and farmers. The governor announced a cash grant of N492 million to 1,187 entrepreneurs and farmers, in addition to N5 million cash grant and vehicles to each of the selected 65 persons who have met certain criteria.

He also announced that the federal government has established an empowerment programme in which 1,000 persons would be selected from each of the over 9,000 wards in the country to receive business support. He therefore, advised APC members in the state to register their membership at their wards centres.

Governance Not a Jamboree, Edo PDP Tells Okpebholo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, has expressed outrage over what it termed as a disgraceful revelation that the state Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration allegedly squandered an alarming N3.51 billion on travel in just the first half of 2025.

The party said the ‘waste’ came at a time when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Capital Importation Report confirmed that Edo State failed to attract a single kobo in foreign investment-while states like Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Kano, and even Ekiti made the list.

According to the party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, yesterday, “the contrast is both embarrassing and telling, adding that while other states are opening their doors to capital, Edo leaders are opening their wallets for endless trips.

“This reckless expenditure is an insult to the good people of Edo State who continue to endure poor roads, inadequate healthcare facilities, decaying schools, delays in salary payments, and epileptic power supply.

“It is unacceptable that while other states are working to attract investment, Edo State leadership is squandering scarce resources on trips that yield no tangible benefits. Governance is not a jamboree,” the PDP noted, and pointed out that leadership demands prudence, vision, and a commitment to prioritising the needs of the people over frivolous indulgences.

The statement further said: “Edo State deserves a government focused on creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the quality of life of its citizens, not one obsessed with globetrotting at public expense.

“We call on the state government to immediately halt this wasteful spending, publish details of these trips, and redirect such funds in the future to address the massive infrastructure deficit across the state.

“Edo people deserve accountability, not extravagance. We demand results, not receipts.”

