Faleye: Social Insurance Scheme Mechanism for Social Justice

– 138,000 claims paid by NSITF

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has described the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS) operated by the Fund as a vital instrument for social justice.

Speaking at a SERVICOM Stakeholders’ Engagement organized by the Fund in Enugu, Faleye said: “The ECS is not a tax. It is not a burden. It is a shield for employers and employees alike. It is a Mechanism for social justice and corporate social responsibility.

“When a worker is injured or lost, the ECS provides medical care, compensation, rehabilitation and in many cases, stability for the affected family.”

Faleye however noted that many employers have failed to comply with the Employees Compensation Act mandating them to enroll workers in the ECS due to lack of awareness and information or blatant refusal to engage.

The Managing Director revealed the Fund had so far paid over 138,000 claims to workers or their beneficiaries.

In the same vein, Faleye spoke of efforts by the Fund to ensure easy access to its services through digitalization of its operations and strengthening of partnerships with accredited medical providers.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the state governor, by Enugu State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Nathaniel Urama, he said “the theme of workshop – ‘Mission Possible: Securing Nigeria’s Workforce through Comprehensive Social Protection’ – correlates highly with the ethos of our administration.”

He said that the state government was committed to employees welfare, increased social protection and national productivity.