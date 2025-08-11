Appeal Court Verdict: APC Chief Urges Opposition to Sheathe Sword, Embrace Aiyedatiwa

A leading All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the Akure North/South federal constituency of Ondo State, Mrs. Edu Tomisin, has tasked opposition political parties in the state to have a re-think in the aftermath of the recent unanimous verdict of the Court of Appeal, validating the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Tomisin in a statement in Akure said it was obvious that the governor had the full support of the masses to have won overwhelmingly in all the 18 local government areas of the state, and that “it will only amount to flogging a dead horse to embark on relentless litigations to overthrow the people’s overwhelming verdict.”

While commending the judiciary for being forthright in the administration of justice, the female politician and rights activist recalled that Governor Aiyedatiwa had long spread out the olive branch, asking his opponents to come close and team up with his administration to work for the people.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has been urging people in the other political parties to come close, that political contest is no combat or battle, as he needs their contributions also, to lift the living standard of the electorate and fire up various development programmes.

“Engaging in relentless litigations over the overwhelming victory of the governor in all the 18 local government areas is like flogging a dead horse, asking it to take you from Akure to Ibadan,” Tomisin stated allegorically.

She commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his various capital projects in all the state’s socio economic sectors, citing various road networks, capital projects in public schools, housing projects, public health enhancement and upgrading, and the opening up of coastal communities, among others.

“Certainly, Mr. Governor was well prepared for the job and we are all impressed that he came and hit the ground running, without entertaining distractions of any sort.”

Besides, the female politician commended the inclusive governance approach of Governor Aiyedatiwa in which he had increased the slot for women in political appointments and easy access to seeking political offices.

“This way, Mr. Governor is setting an applaudable precedent in grassroots politics, which had before now precluded many women from active participation,” Tomisin enthused.