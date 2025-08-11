Adamawa Flood Victims: 11 Persons Still Missing as Govt Distributes Relief Materials to 4000 Households 

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Government has distributed relief materials to about 4,000 households afflicted by the recent devastating flood that ravaged seven communities in Yola South Local Government Areas.

This is as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) declared 11 persons still missing while the death toll rose to 29.

The relief materials distributed include 25kg of maize, 25kg of rice, sugar, cooking oil, one carton of spaghetti, clothing material, mat, and maggi cubes.

The distribution exercise was carried out at Aliyu Mustapha College in Yola, and the relief materials were brought by the federal government, the first lady, NEMA, the state government, as well as other organizations and well-meaning Nigerians.

Adamawa State deputy governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, who oversaw the distribution urged the beneficiaries not to sell the items stressing that they were meant to bring immediate succor to their families.

She also asked the beneficiaries to wait patiently, assuring them the relief materials provided would go round as distribution was taking place simultaneously across four locations in the local government.

Ladan Ayuba, NEMA Head of Operations in Yola, noted his organization had enjoyed a seamless working relationship with other sister organizations in the course of taking a census of the victims.

He added that data available indicated that about 15,000 people were affected, comprising 4,000 families who would benefit from the distribution.

Ayuba also provided an update on the flood incident, stating that the death toll still stood at 29 persons, while 11 others were missing. The beneficiaries thanked the state government for the items, promising to use them to alleviate the suffering of their families.

One of the beneficiaries, Mary Abubakar, expressed gratitude for the package, saying it would provide food on the table for her family.

She urged the government and other well-to-do individuals to consider assisting them with resources to build their broken houses and businesses.

She said that the distribution of relief materials is a welcome development for the flood victims, who have been struggling to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.

She explained the gesture demonstrates the commitment of the government and other stakeholders to providing support and assistance to those in need.

According to her: “The Adamawa State Government’s efforts to provide relief to flood victims are commendable, and it is hoped that the items distributed will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the affected families.

“The people of Adamawa State appreciate the efforts of the government and other stakeholders in providing relief to flood victims. The distribution of relief items is a significant step towards supporting the affected families and helping them to recover from the devastating effects of the flood.

“However, it is hoped that the items distributed will make a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries, helping them to recover from the devastating effects of the flood but there are quite a number of Flood victims who were not capture in the distribution.

“The state government needed to work out a modality in order to capture them and in finding missing persons declared.”