Waiting for AGF, IG to Prosecute Ayinde

Following his unruly behaviour at the Abuja airport last Tuesday, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) slammed an indefinite ban on Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde popularly known as Kwam 1.

NCAA also warned that any local or international airline that fly the singer risk its licence being withdrawn.

It also petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; and the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, to prosecute him .

Ayinde was visibly seen in viral videos blocking the aircraft after he was prevented from boarding the Lagos-bound flight while holding a flask that allegedly contained alcohol, which he allegedly spilled on an aviation staffer during a fit of rage.

NCAA spokesman Michael Achimugu said Ayinde’s attempt to block a moving ValueJet aircraft violated Nigeria’s civil aviation regulations.

In its letter to the AGF and the IG, the NCAA called for a “comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.”

Many wondered if the musician would have tried such alleged criminal behaviour if he were abroad.

Clearly, Kwam 1 took the laws into his hands because he believes he is close to those controlling the corridors of power, otherwise he should have been instantly arrested by the litany of security officials at the airport.

Special kudos to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for publicly condemning the despicable action and describing it as unacceptable and reprehensible.

While the NCAA has suspended the pilot of Value Jet, Capt. Oluranti Ogoyi, for her role in the saga, it is incumbent on the AGF and IG to immediately arrest and prosecute the musician as recommended by the agency. Nigeria cannot be a lawless country.

Many believe that Nigeria is not making progress because powerful individuals and weak institutions have held it down for too long, thereby allowing impunity to thrive.

The musician may have apologised , he should be made to face the full wrath of the law. Influential persons like him needs to be taught a lesson to serve as a deterrent to others. His apology is either an afterthought or he was advised to do so.