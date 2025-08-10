SECOND LIFE FOR WARRI STADIUM 

Once considered the heartbeat of grassroots football, Warri is poised to reclaim that crown, writes AKANDE ADARAMOYE

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, is fast carving out a reputation not just as a politician with populist appeal, but as a leader with an ambitious vision for sports development. At the heart of this transformation is the reconstruction of the iconic Warri Township Stadium, a project that represents far more than a facelift of an aging sports facility, it symbolizes the revival of Delta’s sporting soul and the strategic use of infrastructure to spur economic growth, youth engagement, and community pride.

When Governor Oborevwori visited the stadium construction site recently, his message was clear: this is a legacy project, one aimed at returning Warri, and indeed, Delta State, to its rightful place on Nigeria’s sporting map. With 176 youths already employed on-site, the project has begun yielding social dividends even before the final coat of paint is applied or the first ball kicked. The reconstruction of Warri Stadium is not simply about steel structures and Olympic-size swimming pools. It’s about reimagining sports as an engine for community renewal.

For years, the once-proud stadium stood as a shell of its former self, a haunting reminder of better days when Warri buzzed with competitive sporting energy. But under Governor Oborevwori’s leadership, the facility is getting a second life, one that is aligned with global standards. The project includes a FIFA-standard football pitch, underground drainage, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and a new indoor sports hall, all designed to ensure that the stadium isn’t just suitable for local football matches, but also capable of hosting international athletics and multisport competitions.

Crucially, the governor confirmed that while initial plans involved building an entirely new stadium, the scarcity of land around the existing structure forced a pivot to comprehensive reconstruction. In truth, this decision reflects a pragmatic use of available space and resources—traits that have become hallmarks of Oborevwori’s administration. At a time when many young people in Nigeria are desperate for opportunities, the Warri Stadium project is already making a meaningful impact. “176 youths are currently employed on the site,” the governor noted during his inspection.

These are not just numbers—they represent families sustained, skills acquired, and lives transformed. With a contractor like Peculiar Concern Limited leading the charge, the construction site has become a dynamic training ground for aspiring engineers, technicians, and artisans, most of them locals. It’s a quiet revolution, one where hard hats and steel beams are as powerful as scholarships and sports grants in nurturing Delta’s next generation. This economic activity also ripples outward. Nearby businesses—food vendors, transportation operators, hardware suppliers—are witnessing increased patronage. And once completed, the stadium is expected to become a commercial and cultural hub, hosting concerts, tournaments, trade expos, and community events. Warri, once considered the heartbeat of grassroots football in Nigeria, is poised to reclaim that crown.

With Warri Wolves Football Club recently qualifying for the Premier League, the timing of the stadium’s reconstruction is serendipitous. While the current season may start before the stadium is fully ready, optimism is high that Warri Wolves will return to their home turf next season, igniting a wave of local enthusiasm. As Governor Oborevwori rightly stated: “Once completed, Warri people will be proud, and visitors will enjoy a modern facility.” That pride is more than civic—it is cultural, emotional, and aspirational. It is about young athletes seeing a professional-standard stadium in their own backyard. It is about a child in Ekpan or Effurun dreaming not just of playing in Europe, but of starring for Warri Wolves on home soil. The governor’s sports revival isn’t limited to football.

With indoor sports facilities under development, athletes in basketball, handball, swimming, and track and field will also benefit. This is inclusivity in action, building infrastructure not just for elite stars, but for every sport and every ambition. Another impressive aspect of the stadium project is transparency and accountability. Governor Oborevwori’s site inspection wasn’t a ceremonial stop, it was a hands-on assessment of progress. And by bringing media, local stakeholders, and technical partners along, he sent a strong message: this administration delivers on its promises. The contractor, Engr. Olaruwaju Adeleke, was equally transparent.

He stated that 100% of steel fabrication and erection has been completed within the first three months of work. He also projected that by December, the pitch grassing and running track would be completed. While he clarified that the stadium won’t be used for the 2024/2025 Premier League season, plans are firmly in place for full operations by next season. This candor reinforces public trust—and rightly so. In an era where abandoned projects are common across Nigeria, Warri Stadium is fast becoming a model of timely delivery, strategic planning, and accountable governance.

The Warri Stadium is just one piece of a broader vision. Governor Oborevwori’s administration is clearly placing sports at the center of Delta’s social and economic development. From grassroots tournaments to school-based athletics, the ripple effect of the Warri project is expected to stimulate increased investments in youth sports, facilities maintenance, and sports tourism. Already, Delta State has a rich history in sports, having hosted national and international events including the National Sports Festival.

Under Oborevwori, that legacy is being not just preserved, but expanded—with infrastructure as the bedrock and youth empowerment as the end goal. Sheriff Oborevwori’s work in reviving the Warri Stadium is more than an infrastructure project—it is a testament to bold leadership, purposeful governance, and a deep understanding of what sports can mean to a people.

By investing in this monumental project, he is creating opportunities, reigniting local pride, and building a bridge between dreams and destiny for thousands of young Deltans. In a nation often desperate for good news, Warri’s rising stadium—and the rising hopes it symbolizes, offers a glimpse into what is possible when leadership meets vision, and vision meets action.

Adaramoye writes from Agbor, Delta State