Oladele Congratulates Sen. Adeola at 56

Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Hon. Kayode Oladele, has congratulated the Aremo of Yewaland, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi, on the his 56th birthday celebration.

Adeola, who currently serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, represents Ogun West Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly.

In his goodwill message, Hon. Oladele described Senator Adeola as “an iconic and consummate politician whose people-centered legislative performance continues to command the respect and admiration of Nigerians far and wide.”

He said: “In the context of Nigeria’s current democratic dispensation, particularly within the nation’s legislature, Senator Adeola’s name resonates powerfully, eliciting thunderous applause from across Ogun State and beyond. Through well-articulated programs and policies deliberately designed to uplift human capital and foster development, Senator Adeola Yayi has delivered unparalleled legacy projects across Ogun West Senatorial District and beyond.”

Oladele further noted that in just two and a half years in the Senate, Senator Adeola Yayi has embarked on numerous transformative projects, particularly in project facilitation and human capital development, which have significantly improved the lives of his constituents.

“Senator Yayi is a God-sent agent of change who, by divine providence, is liberating Ogun West and Yewaland from the shackles of poverty and underdevelopment. His quality representation, in sync with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, has brought unprecedented socioeconomic growth to Ogun West and beyond. He has distinguished himself as a pragmatic, trustworthy, talk-and-do politician,” Oladele said.

Highlighting the deep connection between Senator Adeola and his people, Oladele added:

“The avalanche of goodwill messages pouring in today is an eloquent testimony to how deeply Senator Adeola Yayi has etched his name in the hearts of the people of Ogun West. They have embraced him as a political hero with a divine mandate, not only to continue delivering quality representation but also to lead Ogun State into a new era of progress in the 2027 governorship election.”

Oladele prayed for Adeola’s continued good health, strength, and wisdom to sustain his selfless service to Ogun West, Yewaland, Ogun State, and Nigeria at large.