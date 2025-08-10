NIPCO Lauds Employees’ Commitment to Company’s Growth, Vows to Sustain Reward for Excellence

Ejiofor Alike

The Managing Director of NIPCO Plc, Suresh Kumar, has praised the workers’ commitment to the growth of the company and reiterated the company’s determination to continue to reward hardworking employees.

Speaking at the Company’s 2024 and 2025 Long Service Awards ceremony in Lagos, Suresh, who described the workers as the most valuable assets of the company, commended the dedication and service of the recipients of the awards, some of whom have been with the organisation since its inception.

He emphasised that the company’s reward system reflects its core values and mission, stressing the significant contributions of its workforce to the company’s advancement across all business segments.

Suresh further noted that sustained growth and development are central to NIPCO’s corporate strategy.

Suresh, who expressed gratitude to the honorees during the landmark event, which was attended by senior management staff, awardees, and other workers, expressed optimism about the company’s continued progress.

He acknowledged the loyalty and commitment of long-serving employees, attributing much of NIPCO’s growth trajectory to their efforts.

Despite the prevailing challenges in Nigeria’s downstream sector, Suresh expressed confidence in the company’s ability to thrive, citing employees’ diligence as a key driver.

He encouraged the awardees not to relent in their exemplary services and promised that such dedication would continue to be recognised and rewarded.

Suresh urged the recipients to mentor new and younger staff members, thereby upholding the standard of excellent service delivery.

He also highlighted NIPCO’s ongoing diversification initiatives within both the hydrocarbon and hospitality industries, calling on employees to align with these strategic goals for the collective benefits of all stakeholders.

“The diversification programme aims not only to enhance the fortunes of our promoters but also to improve the well-being of our expanding workforce,” Suresh added.

While acknowledging the company’s considerable progress, he stressed that further growth opportunities exist across all lines of business and charged employees to strive for excellence continually.

Suresh thanked all employees for their resilience, diligence, selfless service, and steadfast commitment to NIPCO’s vision and mission.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Khamal Badmus who bagged 20 years meritorious service award, appreciated the honour bestowed on him, noting that the yearly event would serve as a big morale booster to employees as each everyone looks forward to being a recipient.