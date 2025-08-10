NDLEA’s Sustained Drug War in Edo

The transformative journey in the relentless fight against illicit drug trafficking and abuse spearheaded by the Edo State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mitchell Ofoyeju, is gathering momentum, Sunday Ehigiator writes

Edo State is among the major cannabis cultivating states in Nigeria, alongside Delta, Osun, Oyo, Ogun and Ondo states. The national drug use survey that was conducted in 2018 by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) indicates that Edo had a drug prevalence of 15 per cent, with about 330,000 persons aged between 15 and 64 who used drugs. This is slightly higher than the national prevalence of 14.4 per cent, translating to 14.3 million Nigerians who used drugs at the time of the study.

Expectedly, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.), has tasked the Edo State commander of the agency to reduce the drug menace by building on the successes of his predecessors. The specific mandate is to enforce zero tolerance for drug trafficking in the state. Commander Ofoyeju’s approach to combating drug trafficking is multifaceted, characterised by a strict enforcement policy for illicit drug production, trafficking and abuse.

Drawing on his extensive experience from the Tincan Island Port, where he achieved significant success in drug seizures, Ofoyeju has unleashed a series of rigorous operations, targeting cannabis cultivators and traffickers across the state. Under his leadership, the Edo State Command has intercepted a staggering 53,520.80 kg of drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and psychotropic substances, with an estimated street value of about a billion naira.

The commitment to eradicating drug abuse covers cannabis farm destruction, evacuation of processed cannabis in illicit warehouses and the interception of illicit drug shipments. These operational strategies are complemented by a focus on community engagement and enlightenment initiatives. In partnership with the Edo State government, Ofoyeju and his team are working tirelessly to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse through programmes such as the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative.

The commander has fostered synergy through working visits to key stakeholders to seek collaborative measures against illicit drug trafficking and abuse. The stakeholders are the Commander, Nigerian Army 4 Brigade in Benin City, Brigadier General Ebenezer Oduyebo; state Commissioner of Police, Monday Ogbonika; the state Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Isaac Uka Chikere; and the Managing Director of the Edo Geographical Information Service, Dr. Tony Ikpasaja.

He also visited the Benin Zonal Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr. Sam Offiah, and the Esama of Benin Kingdom and Honorary Romanian Consul to Edo and Delta States, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, to gather support.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, while speaking at the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, emphasised the urgent need for coordinated actions to dismantle drug syndicates that pose grave threats to society.

“We must stand firm against the drug trade that endangers the lives of our youth and disrupts our communities. Operations of drug trafficking cartels must be dismantled. We are collaborating with the NDLEA to eliminate or drastically reduce drug production, trafficking and abuse in the state,” he stated.

Echoing the governor’s position, Ofoyeju underscored the NDLEA’s unwavering commitment to tackling the drug problem.

“Drugs have a strong nexus with criminal acts like kidnapping, murder, and cultism. We cannot allow drug barons to continue their destructive influence in the state. The life of every Edo citizen is precious and must be protected from derailment by neutralising the drug syndicates,” he declared.

In appreciation of the support, an award was presented to Governor Okpebholo in appreciation of his outstanding leadership and unwavering support in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Drugs and Illicit Trafficking Control, Hon. Andrew Oghenovo, was also honoured for his exceptional partnership in promoting anti-drug abuse awareness. While the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Uyi Technical, Mr. Francis Omoruyi, was rewarded for his exceptional service and commitment to the anti-narcotic campaign.

Ofoyeju has consistently demonstrated the significance of a synergistic approach among various security agencies to combat drug-related crimes effectively. Remarkably, the palpable enthusiasm for this campaign has attracted support from various quarters. The Northern Youth Association of Nigeria, led by Mallam Danladi Iliya, publicly recognised Ofoyeju’s achievements, presenting him with the prestigious Ahmadu Bello Platinum Leadership Award for his efforts in youth empowerment and his commitment to combating drug-related issues.

The recognition is not just symbolic; rather, it echoes the collective resolve to confront the drug menace. Similarly, Ofoyeju was presented an Icon of Hope award by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Edo State chapter.

Forging partnerships and strategic collaboration has enhanced intelligence sharing and joint operations, promoting law enforcement’s operational capabilities in a united front against drug trafficking. Additionally, Ofoyeju has articulated measures to flag off operations at the Benin City Airport. The plan is to establish a robust defence against air, land, and water drug trafficking routes in the state.

In his message to youths, he emphasised the importance of promoting entrepreneurial opportunities in dissuading young people from drug abuse, cultism, and cybercrime.

“Entrepreneurship is a transformative tool that can empower our youth, provide them with necessary skills, and ultimately reduce their engagement in harmful activities. Let me charge our students to channel their creativity and innovative ideas into entrepreneurial ventures that can contribute positively to society,” Ofoyeju declared.

His efforts have also been marked by courageous stands against violence. After the command destroyed three large cannabis plantations in the state, the drug cartel put up a stiff resistance in retaliation for the huge losses incurred from counter-narcotic operations but the NDLEA commander said that they are not perturbed.

“On July 8, 2025, our dedicated operatives successfully destroyed 28,000 kilogrammes of skunk, a potent local strain of cannabis, on three large plantations, spanning over 11 hectares within the Ewere Uzebba forest in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State. However, on the way back to the office, my men were ambushed, but they were promptly repelled. Such hostilities, rather than deter us, only strengthen our resolve to combat those who seek to undermine the health and safety of our communities. The NDLEA will not succumb to intimidation and threats,” the commander stressed.

As the year enters the second half, the NDLEA’s proactive strategies under Ofoyeju point to a brighter and drug-free society for the state. A holistic approach to community engagement, inter-agency cooperation, and a firm commitment to eradicating the drug trade through raid operations and educational campaigns is an inspiring example of what a unified effort can achieve. With an unbroken focus on protecting lives and preserving the integrity of communities, Commander Ofoyeju is clearly steering the state towards a safer and healthier society.

