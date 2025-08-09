Wilfred Ndidi: Trudging to Vodafone Park  

When at the end of 2022-23 Premier League Leicester City were relegated to the EFL Championship, the last player anyone would have thought would sink with the Foxes was Wilfred Ndidi, considering he was one of the most sought-after players by top European clubs. But, against all odds, the Nigerian went on relegation with Leicester. The following season, the King Power Stadium landlord were back in the English football top tier.

However, at the end of the last season the Foxes were relegated again, and the big question was whether their midfield enforcer would again sink with them. Interestingly, the former Nath Boys of Lagos star has decided to pitch tents with Turkish side, Besiktas after eight years at the King Power Stadium

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is set to begin a new chapter in Turkey, after agreeing to a move to Besiktas, and undergoing his medical on Thursday.

The Nigerian international arrived Istanbul on Thursday to complete his medical and sign a three-year contract, with an option for a fourth.

Besiktas have reportedly agreed to pay Leicester City €9.5 million for the 28-year-old midfielder, who departs the East Midlands club after eight seasons and more than 240 appearances.

The move brings an end to weeks of speculation about Ndidi’s future, following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League.

While Manchester United, Everton, Borussia Dortmund, Real Betis and even Juventus were linked with a move for Ndidi, Besiktas were always in pole position to secure the signing.

José Mourinho’s Fenerbahce were also keen at some point after European clubs were made aware of the exit clause in Ndidi’s contract with Leicester.

However, La Liga side, Valencia made a dramatic last-minute push in an attempt to hijack the deal, only to see their offer rejected outright by Leicester, as per Ben Jacobs.

Per Sky Sport Germany, Ndidi has already agreed to personal terms with the Turkish giants and made it clear he wanted to continue playing top-tier football after Leicester’s brief drop into the Championship.

The opportunity to play under former Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has managed Besiktas since the start of the year, was reportedly a key factor in Ndidi’s decision.

Besiktas have moved swiftly to conclude the final details, while the player undergoes his medical on Thursday. The deal is expected to be officially announced within the next few days.

Ndidi leaves Leicester as one of their longest-serving players in recent years, having arrived from Genk in 2017 and played a key role in their FA Cup triumph and Premier League campaigns.

Ndidi had his medical done ahead of his €9.5m move to Turkish club Besiktas after Leicester City and Besiktas reached an agreement for his transfer earlier this week, bringing an end to a protracted pursuit by the Istanbul club.

The 28-year-old has agreed to a three-year contract, with an option for a fourth.

Sky Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, confirmed the booking of the medical on Wednesday.

He landed at the Atatürk Airport General Aviation Terminal on a private jet and was welcomed by club officials and an excited group of fans and he is expected to undergo a routine medical before being officially unveiled by the Istanbul-based club.

Ndidi reportedly had offers from European clubs, including Everton, Valencia and Real Betis. But the 28-year-old defensive midfielder chose to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s project in Istanbul.

The breakthrough comes after Besiktas had initially struggled to meet Leicester’s valuation, with their first bid of €7m—spread over three years—being turned down by the English club. The Turkish side had made the defensive midfielder their primary target.

Ndidi, who is in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, decided not to renew his deal following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League. The midfielder has been a key figure for the Foxes since his arrival in 2017, making over 240 appearances and establishing himself as one of the most effective ball-winning midfielders in England.

He featured in 30 matches for Leicester last season, scoring once and providing five assists, a performance that attracted interest from top European clubs.

The Nigerian’s move is seen as a morale booster for Besiktas, who are on a rebuilding process under newly-appointed manager Solskjaer.

He is leaving Leicester City after eight years and over 250 appearances, including their historic FA Cup win in 2021.

Ndidi’s arrival will provide the much-needed steel in midfield for Besiktas, who finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season and are looking to bounce back stronger.

However, Solskjaer’s position at the club remains uncertain following a 4-2 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of the Europa League second qualifying round.

The former Manchester United manager was appointed in January 2025, but reports in Turkey suggest the club is already weighing up other managerial options, with Nuri Sahin and former manager Sergen Yalcin as potential candidates.

Meanwhile, as part of the transfer process, Ndidi did a comprehensive medical assessment in Istanbul earlier on Thursday.

“Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi undergoes medical examination,” the club said.

“Professional footballer Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, underwent a medical examination this morning at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital.”

“Ndidi underwent comprehensive blood tests and was examined in the orthopaedics, internal medicine, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat (ENT), general surgery, and cardiology departments. His medical checks were completed with lung and endurance tests.”

In his reaction Ndidi expressed his delight to be in Turkey.

“It’s really amazing; this is my second time in Turkey. I feel really great, joining Besiktas is really amazing for me,” he told the club’s official website.

“I want them to enjoy the season, we will see what comes out of the season. I will try my best to help the team win more games because the more games we win, the better our chances of winning a trophy.”

Ndidi is expected to earn €4 million per season, excluding bonuses and image rights. Over the first three years, that amounts to €12 million, and should he stay for the fourth year, the total would rise to €16 million.

The move also ends Ndidi’s eight-year spell in England, where he became one of the Premier League’s most consistent defensive midfielders.