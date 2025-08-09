Trino Motion Pictures Unveils Captivating Title Art for ‘Grandpa Must Obey’, Announces Upcoming Cinema Release

Trino Motion Pictures is excited to announce the official release of the striking title art for its upcoming feature film, ‘Grandpa Must Obey’.

This vibrant visual marks the beginning of the film’s promotional campaign ahead of its scheduled theatrical release.

‘Grandpa Must Obey’ tells the touching and humorous story of a grumpy old grandpa who is forced to babysit his mischievous grandchild. A chaotic family drama that explores the power of unexpected companionship, rediscovery, and intergenerational bonds that bring laughter and warmth to everyday life.

The newly released title art reflects the film’s uplifting and inviting tone, setting the stage for a campaign designed to connect with audiences through engaging storytelling and heartfelt themes.

“We are thrilled to share the first visual for Grandpa Must Obey as we embark on this journey toward the film’s release,” said Uche Okocha, the MD of Trino Motion Pictures.

“This title art beautifully captures the spirit of the film, and we look forward to bringing audiences along for an exciting and memorable cinematic experience.”

Fans can anticipate further updates, including trailers, cast announcements, and premiere details. It can be accessed on social media handles, @TrinoMotionPictures, #GrandpaMustObey for exclusive content and information.

Trino Motion Pictures is an innovative production company dedicated to creating compelling and culturally resonant cinematic experiences. Their commitment is to produce films that entertain, inspire, and connect audiences both locally and globally.