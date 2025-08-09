KWAM 1 Apologises over Unruly Behaviour at Abuja Airport

Chinedu Eze and Ferdinand Ekechukwu

‎Fuji musicians, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, has apologised over the incident which occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 5, 2025, when he had an altercation with the flight crew of ValuJet, leading to his six-month flight ban from any Nigerian airports.

In a video statement he made yesterday, KWAM 1 apologised but denied the allegations made by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that he was carrying alcohol.

‎FAAN had, in a statement on Wednesday, said preliminary investigations confirmed that KWAM 1 was scheduled to board the morning flight to Lagos operated by ValueJet Airlines (Flight VK 201) and that during boarding, he attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel and the Flight Captain.

FAAN had stated: “In accordance with international aviation security standards, specifically, Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) and ICAO Annex 17, liquids exceeding 100ml are not permitted through security screening unless medically necessary and properly declared. The passenger was informed of this regulation but reportedly declined to comply.”

‎However, the musician in his apology yesterday, denied carrying alcohol.

He said, “The incident that occurred at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on August 5, 2025, involving my humble self and ValueJet Airline, was to say the least, unfortunate.

“Unknown to many, I suffer from chronic dehydration, and my doctor strongly advised that I remain constantly hydrated. This is why I always carry a water flask with me. And contrary to the negative narrative being circulated in some quarters, the flask I carried on that particular day contained only water — not alcohol, as wrongly alleged.

“For the record, I passed through two security screenings with the flask empty. The flask was only filled with water at the lounge area, just before heading to the tarmac. This fact can be verified by the CCTV footage at the airport lounge. More so, I hadn’t even boarded the plane, let alone being de-boarded.

‎“However, I acknowledge and deeply regret the concerns that arose from the incident. It was never my intention to cause any disruption or violate aviation protocols in any way.

“To the Presidency, Ministry of Aviation, FAAN, NCAA, ValueJet, fellow Nigerians, and my teeming fans across the world who have shown great concern since the incident happened, I tender my unreserved and heartfelt apology.”

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had on Thursday reacted to the incident, saying that his preliminary impression was that it was a case of temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides which could have led to serious fatalities.

“I have noted that the NCAA has temporarily suspended the license of the captain and the pilot pending full investigation. I have also directed the NCAA to place KWAM 1 on a no-fly list pending further and full investigation, just like the captain and pilot. All airlines, both domestic and International, should immediately be informed of this directive and anyone who flouts this directive risk the withdrawal of their operating license,” Keyamo had directed.

Following the six-month ban, the NCAA had petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to launch a thorough investigation into the incident.