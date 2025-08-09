HYPREP: Minister Applauds Ogoni Stakeholders on Commitment to Ongoing Cleanup

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas, has lauded stakeholders of Ogoni ethnic nationality for their commitment in the ongoing cleanup in Ogoniland by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

This as the minister has declared President Bola Tinubu’s-led government commitment to the cleanup exercise in the area and other parts of the Niger Delta region.

Abbas made the commendation yesterday, during the inauguration of four water projects in three local government areas of Ogoni, in Rivers State.

Addressing the indigenes during the ceremony, the minister reassured that the government is committed to the full implementation of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report and sustainable development for Ogoni.

Abbas emphasised that the projects as implemented under the HYPREP is part of the federal government’s broader commitment to restore the environment and improve the quality of life of the Ogoni people.

The minister, who also toured the Centre of Excellence for Environment Restoration (CEER), and inspected the Ogoni Specialist Hospital in the area, noted that water is the first victim of pollution, pointing out that access to clean and safe water is not a basic necessity but a fundamental human right.

“I always say that the biggest victim of pollution is water. Water is what gets polluted first before any other thing is polluted. So the whole essence of HYPREP is to try to restore water, restore the land and also restore ancestry and better environment. Access to clean and safe water is not a basic necessity, but fundamental human right.

“Today as we commission these projects, we are not only laying a physical foundation but also outlining our unwavering commitment to upholding human rights. These commitments underscore our shared dedication to health, dignity and well-being of our people.”

Abbas noted that the success recorded in the ongoing Ogoni cleanup was achieved through collaboration and collective resolve.

He commended HYPREP for their commitment, saying, its efforts in implementing the UNEP recommendations on the Ogoni environment has continued to guide federal government intervention in the Niger Delta region.

Abbas noted that for decades Ogoniland has become the brand of pollution from oil exploration and related industrial activities, adding that the water projects are part of deliberate efforts to remediate the Ogoni environment and livelihood of the people.

He also stated that one of the cardinal principles of the Renewed Hope Agenda, is trying to address the issue of environment and Ogoni remediation is key to what the federal government is doing.

Earlier in his welcome address, HYPREP Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, stated that the inauguration of four water facilities increases the number of communities in Ogoni with reticulated potable water to 40, ensuring that the people have access to clean and safe water.

He pointed out that the inauguration of the HYPREP Area Office in Gokana by the minister will further enhance the engagement interface between the project and the people and reaffirms HYPREP’s commitment to the implementation of the UNEP-recommended actions in Ogoniland.

Zabbey informed that notable achievements have been recorded in the construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, which is currently at 90 per cent. Phase 1 of the Ogoni Power Project is over 40 per cent complete, while more than 5,000 Ogoni youths and women have been trained in 20 skill sets.

HYPREP Project Coordinator also noted that under the guidance of the minister as Chairman of the Governing Council, the Project Coordination Office continues to deploy every available resource to ensure steady progress.

He appreciated the support and patience of the Ogoni people, the federal government, civil society organisations, Renaissance Africa Energy Company, for their support in making the project a success.

In his goodwill message, Tony Attah, Managing Director of Renaissance Africa Energy Company, appreciated the Minister of Environment for the support given to HYPREP to execute the project.

Represented by the General Manager, Relations and Sustainable Development, Igo Weli, Attah stated that the achievement marks a significant milestone in the journey to improve public health and enhance the quality of life of our people in Ogoniland.