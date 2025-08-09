Gov Mohammed Recommits to Steady Progress on Human, Physical Devt in Bauchi 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has declared that his administration is committing huge resources in areas of housing, transportation, power supply, water resources, sustainable environment and integrated rural development programmes for the overall socioeconomic development of the state.

According to a press release made available to journalists yesterday by the Commissioner for Information, Usman Usman Shehu, in which he quoted the governor as saying that his administration’s main thrust is achieving good governance from a multi facet direction.

He said, by doing so, the narratives would be entirely changed from once referred to a backward state to now, one of the shining examples of those with steady progress on human and physical development.

The statement added that the governor who spoke as a guest speaker at a recent Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), said indicators are there vividly speaking in concrete terms, what he is doing in Bauchi state.

“Presently, there is a new Master Plan for the State capital which has outlined targets of aspirations, scaling up to the year 2050. This Plan is being implemented religiously,” the statement said.

According to the commissioner, the governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, described the event as a good forum where issues of national development in areas of housing and development planning in Nigeria are put into focus for discourse and decisions.

He said in Bauchi State, one of the main policy thrusts of the government is investing in knowledge-based economy and physical infrastructure development.

The governor noted that the Bauchi Geographic Information Service (BAGIS) is another giant step towards modernising our land matters, which is also receiving adequate support from the government as a commitment of transforming the state’s land administration procedures.

Governor Mohammed added that following the discovery of Oil in Bauchi State, businesses are thriving already, things are changing from great to greater position.

According to him, Bauchi is recently ranked 6th in the federation in areas of ease of doing business, which indicated another landmark achievement from the government following careful implementation of good and attractive economic policies and programmes.

The statement further noted that in an effort to address housing problems across the state, the government in collaboration with Family Homes Fund Ltd, had constructed 2,500 Housing Units across the six Emirates of the state.

According to the governor, as part of modernisation process, shanties have been removed in all the identified places to give easy access and right of way considerations on our major roads.

“A new Government House has been provided in a desire to go with the trends of development and modernisation. A further push in this direction, new development Plan is on-going towards a provision of new Lay-outs in the GRA area of the state capital for a modern Bauchi City,” the governor assured.

He said new openings have been provided with new access roads being constructed to open up densely populated areas and the old city residences making movement around the city with much ease and less traffic jams.

According to him, a total of over 300kms of township roads with good drainage have been constructed so far.

Mohammed maintained that his administration is committed to laying a solid foundation of modernisation, rolling out programmes to engage the youth as a step-in curtailing rural-urban movement.