Former PDP National Chairman, Audu Ogbeh, is Dead

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and ex- Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, is dead.

He died on Saturday at 78.

Announcing his death in a statement on Saturday morning, his family said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather; Chief Audu Ogbeh. He passed away on the 9th of August 2025 at the fulfilled age of 78.

“He departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to our nation and community. We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the example he set.

“Details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. We thank friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their prayers and support during this time. We will appreciate some privacy at this time while we mourn the loss of our patriarch.”

