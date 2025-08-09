First Lady Leads VP’s Wife, Nana, Others On Condolence Visit To Mrs. Buhari In Kaduna

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday led a delegation of wives of the Vice President, some Governors and National Assembly members on a condolence visit to the Kaduna residence of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the visit, Mrs. Tinubu, according to a release issued by her Media Assistant, Busola Kukoyi, was warmly received by widow of the late former President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, with whom she shared a heartfelt embrace, reflecting the deep mutual respect and friendship between them.

The visit was marked by moments of comfort and solidarity, as the delegation expressed their sympathy to Mrs. Buhari and her family over the passing of the late President.

Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, alongside wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass, and other dignitaries including the Wife of the Kwara State Governor, Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrasaq, and Wife of the Kaduna State Governor, Hajia Hafsat Uba Sanni, joined in offering condolences.

The visit served as a testament to the unity and shared compassion among Nigeria’s leaders and their spouses at all times.

The First Lady had earlier paid a similar visit to the Daura, Katsina home of the late ex-President on July 19, 2025, leading a delegation made up of Governors and Ministers Wives, as well as spouses of Service Chiefs.