FIRS Holds Inaugural Research Day, Unveils Publications to Drive Evidence-based Tax Administration

In a historic step towards institutionalizing a research-driven culture, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) convened its inaugural Research Day on August 7, reaffirming its strategic commitment to evidence-based tax administration and innovative policymaking.

A statement signed by Collins Omokaro, Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy to the FIRS executive chairman, said the event, championed by the Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, brought together internal stakeholders, scholars, policymakers, and tax professionals to unveil a suite of groundbreaking knowledge products aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s tax system.

Speaking during the launch, the Executive Chairman declared Research Day “a bold statement that research matters in tax administration,” emphasizing that “without research, we risk working in the dark; with it, we shine a light on the path ahead.” He underscored that today’s complex economic realities require policy reforms and technological innovation to be rooted in credible data and analytical rigor.

At the heart of the event were the official unveilings of three major initiatives: The FIRS Research Policy Document – a framework that institutionalizes high standards in ethical, impactful, and transparent research across the Service; the Tax Revenue Statistical Bulletin – an authoritative publication capturing tax data trends from 1970 to 2022, providing a critical reference for economic analysis and decision-making; and Volume 4 of the FIRS Journal of Tax Studies (FJTS) – a peer-reviewed journal featuring thought leadership by FIRS staff, academics, and industry experts.

To broaden access, the FJTS digital platform (www.fjts.online) was also launched in collaboration with the Technology Department.

In her remarks, the Director of the Research and Statistics Department, Halima M. Shehu, described the moment as “a new beginning, not just a commemoration.” She reiterated that the Research Policy was designed to uphold methodological integrity, protect intellectual property, and embed a culture of inquiry across the Service.

“Research and reliable data are not optional—they are essential,” she emphasized, calling for deeper interdepartmental collaboration.

The event also featured virtual keynote addresses by Prof. Aisha Mahmoud Hamman, Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman on Research & Statistics, and Prof. Mohammed Adaya Salisu, Chief Economic Adviser, both of whom highlighted the role of research in reshaping tax policy outcomes in today’s evolving global economy.

In a powerful

conclusion, the Executive Chairman challenged all FIRS departments to integrate research findings into their planning and execution, stating, “Every question we ask, every data point we analyze, and every policy we shape brings Nigeria closer to prosperity.” He further urged continued partnerships with the academic and development community to strengthen the bridge between theory and practice.

As the FIRS charts a bold path forward, the 2025 Research Day stands as a defining moment—anchored in data, powered by inquiry, and committed to building a smarter, more accountable, and more innovative tax administration system for Nigeria.