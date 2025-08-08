VFD Group Explores Strategic Expansion Into Southern Africa

VFD Group Plc, a leading principal investment company with diverse interests across financial services, infrastructure, energy and technology, is in discussions with GEMCORP ICS, a Dubai-based company with a strong footprint in infrastructure, commodities and services in Africa, to explore investment opportunities in Namibia, specifically in the power sector, as well as the oil and gas sector.

The investment opportunities were conceived after a series of meetings with key government officials, culminating in a meeting with the President of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

As part of their individual Southern Africa expansion strategies, both VFD Group and Gemcorp perceive Namibia as a gateway economy into the region, due to its political stability, transparent regulatory framework, and compelling business opportunities across multiple sectors.

“We are excited about the identified opportunities in power, logistics, oil and gas,” said Hubert Asamoah, MD of VFD Southern Africa. “Namibia presents a compelling case for long-term, transformational investments that align with both our regional ambitions and our purpose of improving lives by building Africa’s first truly diverse proprietary investment ecosystem.”

“VFD Group comes in its traditional style of long-term investment and partnership aligned with Namibia’s growth agenda,” said Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director of VFD Group Plc. “Namibia has become home to VFD Group, and we are committed to partnering with the government and people of Namibia to create strategic value for Namibians.”

He added: “The ease of doing business in Namibia under the leadership of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is indicative of a country that is open for business and serious about catalysing sustainable development through regional capital flows.”

These promising preliminary discussions signal a new era in Nigeria–Namibia economic cooperation hinged on African-grown capital, private sector participation, and a shared belief in partnerships that build resilient economies and empower people.