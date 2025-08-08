TINUBU’S DRIVE FOR GRASSROOTS DEVELOPMENT

The president’s Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme emphasises his aim to democratise the benefits of economic reforms, writes BOLAJI ADEBIYI

Although 18 months separate the country from the 2027 general election, it is in a state of frenzy as opposition politicians have almost begun their campaigns, dismissing President Bola Tinubu’s two years in office as disastrous. They highlight the negative impacts of the president’s economic reforms, which initially caused spiralling inflation and rising food prices beyond many citizens’ reach.

The president’s camp has responded with a wave of endorsements across the political spectrum. Even opposition party governors are eager to support him for an election that has yet to be officially opened by the electoral authorities, the Independent National Electoral Commission. Incidentally, Tinubu’s supporters are highlighting the benefits of the controversial reforms as the reason for their backing of his second term.

The president’s allies are riding on the back of global financial rating agencies’ consensus that his reforms have put the country’s economy on the right path towards macroeconomic stability that will secure the nation’s inclusive economic growth and development. Indications are that the economy is positively responding to the reforms, as the initial storm is settling.

Recent figures from the National Bureau of Statistics show a slowdown in inflation, which decreased to 22.22% in June, indicating that prices, especially for food, are falling. The GDP grew by 3.13% in Q1, supported by improved oil production, which peaked at 1.745 million barrels per day, pushing foreign reserves to US$40.11 billion as of 18th July 2025. Exchange rates show signs of stabilising around N1,500/$. Investors’ confidence in the economy appears to be returning, with FDI soaring by 67% to US$5.6 billion in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the country maintained its growing positive balance of trade at N5.17 trillion.

However, the big elephant in the room is what this means for the many people still suffering from the harsh effects of the reforms. Understandably, the opposition has weaponised this lack of immediate impact on the majority to dismiss the positive reports as mere paperwork with no real benefit.

However, considering the fiscal improvement of the federation resulting from the release of funds through the withdrawal of petrol subsidies and the unification of exchange rates, there should have been some relief for the people. As Abubakar Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, told the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna last week, the reforms have increased the country’s fiscal position by 340%.

He stated that between May 2023 and June 2025, the total net statutory revenue and VAT allocation to States and Local Governments (excluding EMT levy, FX gains, and augmentations) more than doubled, increasing from ₦458.81 billion to ₦991.81 billion. He explained that this reflects an increase of ₦533 billion or 116.17% across the federation.

“By ending the fuel subsidy, President Tinubu made a hard but necessary call – liberating trillions of naira to expand federal allocations by over 340%. States now have the means to invest in their future,” he stated.

A significant sum of N11.195 trillion was allocated to subnational governments between June 2024 and June 2025. While the states received a total of ₦6.492 trillion, the local governments were allocated ₦4.704 trillion. The idea is that, although the macroeconomic policies of the Tinubu administration generate more funds, the subnational governments should adopt ameliorative measures to cushion the temporary harsh effects of the reforms.

Aware of the hardships faced by the people, President Tinubu has consistently urged state governments to implement tangible measures that will provide relief. “We need to do more. Nigerians are still complaining at the grassroots. You, the governors, have to ‘wet the grass’ and deliver more visible benefits of democracy at the grassroots. We must not rest. Our people need to see the impact of government more directly,” he told All Progressives Congress governors during the party’s National Executive Committee meeting last month.

What else can the president do but appeal to the governors to utilise the gains of the reforms for the benefit of their people? The country is a constitutional federation with three tiers of government, each of which has specific responsibilities allocated to it by the 1999 Constitution as amended. Nothing in the grundnorm confers on the president the power of a school senior prefect with supervisory authority over other prefects. However, he has continued to use his moral authority and executive powers to, as much as possible, persuade the subnational governments to allow the dividends of democracy to percolate down to the people.

One of the ways, he reasoned, was to ensure that each level of subnational government—the states and local councils—functions optimally. That was why he approached the Supreme Court last year to define the powers of the states in relation to local councils. With the apex court clarifying the council’s right to direct funding from the Federation Account and its independence from states’ political control, he believed the grassroots could have a new lease of life. Unfortunately for him, the implementation of the landmark judgment has been hampered by a complex web of bottlenecks.

Last week, he unveiled a new strategy to energise the grassroots and ensure that people at the local level feel the impact of governance. Christened the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, it is a comprehensive plan to boost economic activities, prioritise food security, and improve social protection sustainably at the lowest unit of governance across the federation. It is an ambitious programme aiming to identify 1,000 economically active individuals in wards with 50,000 persons, and 2,000 in others with more than 50,000 inhabitants, who will be supported with funds to invest in productive activities aligned with their skills.

According to Bagudu, whose ministry initiated the idea and will oversee the effort, the programme will benefit over nine million people across the 8,809 wards of the federation. To be funded directly from the Federation Account, the project represents another symbolic collaboration among the levels of government in a strategic move towards the nation’s GDP target of double digits.

Assurances of seamless implementation are evidenced by the National Economic Council’s endorsement and President Bola Tinubu’s attendance at the programme’s launch. A National Steering Committee, composed of representatives from the governors of the six geopolitical zones and supported by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning as secretariat, is expected to be inaugurated shortly.

As opposition politicians amplify the short-term negative impact of the economic reforms, this could very well be Tinubu’s patriot missile to disable their weapon.

Adebiyi is the media assistant to the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning