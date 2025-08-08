Soludo at 65: Mixing Celebration with Anambra Guber Politics

David-Chyddy Eleke examines the acceptance of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, by prominent citizens of the state, as evidenced in the goodwill messages he received on his 65th Birthday

on Monday, July 28, 2025, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State celebrated his 65th birthday. The event sparked off celebration among indigenes of the state, especially prominent individuals, eliciting congratulatory messages from across political parties, groups and associations. The birthday celebration came at a time when the state is already charged for the governorship election which comes up on November 8.

Two days before the birthday celebration, indigenes of Anambra Central Senatorial Zone had held an endorsement rally for the governor, drawing support from all the seven local government areas of the zone, mostly prominent individuals of the area, who took time to endorse the governor for a second term in office. Many individuals including former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka, prominent political figure, Chief Okey Muo-Aroh, Deputy governor of the state, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, among others, were part of the ceremony.

The birthday celebration also afforded many more who didn’t get the opportunity to speak to also air their views about the Governor Soludo, his government and his aspiration for re-election. They included former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr. Somtochukwu Udeze; National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa and many others.

While some of those who wished the governor a happy birthday dwelt on his personality, some others, especially those known to be his close political allies moved a notch further by predicting his victory in the coming poll. A goodwill message personally signed by Mr Peter Obi described Governor Soludo as a “dear elder brother and a leader whose contributions to the development of Anambra State and the nation at large are well recognized.”

Obi’s message read: “Your Excellency, my dear elder brother, my family and I join other men and women of goodwill in rejoicing with you as you mark another year today. May God continue to bless you with strength, wisdom, and good health, as you serve our dear state and nation.” He wished the governor continued success and divine guidance in the discharge of his duties and prayed for enduring peace and progress in Anambra under his leadership.

In his message, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Udeze said Governor Soludo has proved to Anambra people and Nigerians that his primary purpose of coming into politics was to fast-track development in Anambra State and provide a better life for the citizenry through impactful administration. Udeze said Soludo has distinguished himself among his colleagues in the country in all aspects of governance, expressing immense satisfaction that the Governor has done the state proud.

He said the state legislature’s resolve to continue to accord necessary support to Governor Soludo’s administration was predicated on his remarkable achievements in the state. While lauding him for running a transparent, purposeful and inclusive government where the citizenry are not in doubt of his genuine actions and development initiatives, Udeze also enumerated some of Governor Soludo’s accomplishments in the state to include construction of the first and befitting Government House and Governor’s Lodge, the Solution Fun City, massive road infrastructure across the state, improved education and health care system, agricultural revolution, massive employments, improved security architecture, as well as youth development, among others.

Udeze observed that since Governor Soludo has performed creditably in all departments of governance, Anambra people should reciprocate by appreciating him accordingly, by ensuring that he is re-elected during the November 8 governorship election in the state.

On its part, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) described the governor as its biggest export. The party said Soludo who is its only governor and national leader has performed so well as governor that he is now seen as the face of good governance in Nigeria.

This was contained in a press release signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr Ejimofor Opara, to celebrate the governor on his 65th birthday. The party said Soludo had been a driving force behind the party’s progressive agenda.

“As we mark this milestone birthday of our leader, we celebrate not just a leader, but a visionary who has shown us that with courage, conviction, and determination, we can build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“Prof. Soludo is undoubtedly APGA’s biggest export to Nigeria and indeed the world, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s economic, academic, and political landscapes. Under his astute leadership, APGA has continued to thrive, inspiring a new generation of leaders and citizens alike. His commitment to good governance, economic development, and social justice has set a new standard for our party and the nation at large. Today, we celebrate a remarkable individual who has dedicated his life to public service and transformative leadership. As the National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma,” the party said.

Meanwhile, just as Soludo is winning the minds of prominent individuals in the state, he has also continued to win the poor masses to his side too. The massive love he has garnered across the state makes his victory at the forthcoming governorship election almost an accomplished deal.

Marking his birthday on Monday, the renowned economist took the celebration away from a beautifully decorated hall, full of the creme de la creme of the society to the sick beds of hospitals and the high walls of prisons, where he marked it with patients and inmates.

Speaking about his decision, Soludo wrote on social media: “Today (Monday), as I mark my 65th birthday, I chose to celebrate in a way that brings me joy and fulfillment – by serving humanity. I visited the Nawfia Neuro-psychiatric hospital, Onitsha correctional center, St. Charles Borromeo Specialist hospital, and Iyienu teaching hospital, Ogidi.

“I spent the day with patients and inmates, sharing words of hope and encouraging them to never give up. My message was simple: On earth, we must continue to do the work of God. This is the sure way to affecting humanity and impacting lives positively. As I left Iyienu teaching hospital around 7pm, I couldn’t help but smile. These people are a few of my favorite beings, and I’m committed to leaving the world better than I met it.

“I’m grateful for the gift of life and the opportunity to serve. I’ve come to realize that true wealth isn’t in material possessions, but in the lives we touch and the positive impact we make. To everyone who’s been part of my journey, I say thank you. Let’s continue to do the work of God and make a difference in the lives of those around us,” the governor said.