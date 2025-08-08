Odu’a Group: Lagos Airport Hotel to Boost Nigeria’s Hospitality Landscape with Unveiling of Harold Block

Sunday Okobi





The board and management of Lagos Airport Hotel Limited (LAHL), a subsidiary of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), have stated that with the inauguration of its iconic Harold Block Rooms in Lagos, Nigeria’s hospitality landscape has received a major enhancement within and globally.

The leaders of the hotel and its parent company, the OICL, described the feat as a significant milestone in their journey to restore the hotel to its well-deserved place of pride in Nigeria’s hospitality industry.

While reeling out the history of the Lagos Airport Hotel briefly, the OICL Group Chairman, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, disclosed it was founded in 1942 by a British proprietor, Mr. Joseph Harold, as a modest five-room establishment under the name Grand Hotel Lagos, adding that: “In 1956, it was renamed Ikeja Arms Inn, a nod to its location and an evolving identity.”

At the unveiling of the Harold Block in the premises of the hotel yesterday in Lagos, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Lagos Airport Hotel Limited (LAHL), Prince Oyeleye Fasua, disclosed the renovation of rooms and corridors in the Harold Block was not merely a facelift; “it is a clear expression of our renewed commitment to service excellence, customer satisfaction, and industry leadership.

“Therefore, today marks a significant milestone in our journey to restore the hotel to its well-deserved place of pride in Nigeria’s hospitality landscape.

“This successful project is a testimony to the power of collaboration and shared vision across the Odu’a Investment Group.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of our parent company, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, for funding and backing this important intervention.”

Furthermore, Fasua noted that in beautifying the hotel’s driveway and improving the general ambience of its premises, “LAHL has taken additional steps to enhance the guest experience. This is part of our board’s broader commitment to reposition this hotel as a competitive player in the modern hospitality sector.

“We remain grateful to our indefatigable Group Chairman, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, for his leadership and inspiration, and to the OICL Oversight Director for LAHL, Otunba ‘Debola Osinbogun, and the other Directors of OICL for their strategic direction and steadfast support.”

In his remarks, the Odu’a Group Chairman, Ashiru, stated the event was not just about reopening, but about legacy, renewal, and the clear roadmap to the future envisioned by the group for the historic establishment.

He added the Lagos Airport Hotel has remained a significant landmark within the Nigerian hospitality sector, especially in the Southwest region, adding that “its journey is rich with transformation, from humble beginnings to a heritage symbol. Let me take a moment to reflect on this proud legacy.”

While reeling out the history of the Lagos Airport Hotel, which he said was founded in 1942 by a British proprietor, Mr. Joseph Harold, as a modest five-room establishment under the name Grand Hotel Lagos, Ashiru disclosed that: “In 1956, it was renamed Ikeja Arms Inn, a nod to its location and an evolving identity.

“However, the most defining moment came in 1976 following the implementation of the Indigenization Decree, when it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, representing the joint interests of the six Southwest states: Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, and Lagos. It was at that time that the hotel took on the name Lagos Airport Hotel Ikeja, aligning with its proximity to the international airport and its growing ambition.

“This Harold Block, where we are gathered today, is named in honour of the founder, Mr. Harold, and has long served as a vital segment of the hotel’s offering. With the facelift and renovation of 51 rooms and corridors, we are signaling not just cosmetic change, but a strategic refresh of value and experience.

“I want to especially commend the collaboration between the Board of Lagos Airport Hotel and the Group’s own oversight and project delivery teams, working with Wemabod Limited and other professionals.”

The group chairman, while also commending the board and management of the hotel and Wemabod for their commitment to ensure the successful delivery of this first phase of renewal, said: “But let me be clear, the vision for this hotel extends beyond today’s reopening. What we are witnessing is only the beginning.

“The future of Lagos Airport Hotel lies in a holistic redevelopment plan that reimagines the property into a mixed-use hospitality and commercial destination.

“We envision a modern facility that combines hospitality, conferencing, retail, lifestyle, and possibly serviced residences, all aimed at unlocking greater value for the business and the shareholder states. As the Odu’a Investment Company Limited Board, we are fully aligned with the board and management of Lagos Airport Hotel in this ambition.

“Work is already underway in this regard, from conceptual designs to planning engagements and market assessments. We are committed to staying the course and delivering a world-class outcome.”

On her own, the General Manager of the hotel, Mrs. Folashade Awe, told THISDAY that as an old and iconic hotel, it needs energy, commitment, dedication, and all their time to make sure they are competing in the ever-evolving hospitality market.

“And by so doing, thankfully, we have the backing of our group headquarters, the Odua Group, so it has been an awesome journey, and we thank God that a project like this is coming out of a hotel of over 80 years. This is a dream come alive through dedication, hard work, and resilience.”

However, Awe disclosed that in the next couple of years, the Lagos Airport Hotel will be a one-stop hospitality hub, “in the sense that we are going to make use of the 65 square metres of the hotel efficiently to attract local and foreign investors, and so many things will be done which we call multiple use of the hotel space.”

During the tour of the Harold Blook, she added: “Today’s ceremony marks not just a reopening, but a new chapter as each room has been thoughtfully equipped to deliver comfort, connectivity, and confidence in every stay.

“This is a milestone that represents not just a physical transformation but a renewed commitment to excellence and hospitality.

“To our loyal guests and patrons, thank you for your unwavering support and patience during the renovation period.

“Your feedback and encouragement have been instrumental in guiding our improvements, ensuring that we meet and exceed your expectations.”