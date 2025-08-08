Nigeria Targets Power Quality Issues at Electric Conference

Mary Nnah

Nigeria’s industrial sector faces significant challenges due to poor power quality, which hinders growth and development. The country’s power grid struggles with inefficiencies, outdated infrastructure, and frequent failures, resulting in substantial economic losses. To address this issue, the Electric Power Quality Conference 2025 was held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Lagos recently.

The conference showcased cutting-edge technological solutions designed to mitigate the costly impact of bad power on sensitive electronic and industrial equipment.

The conference marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s industrial landscape, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to address the issue of poor power quality while also discussing cutting-edge solutions.

According to Managing Director of Asprinox Power, Mr. Tim Chima, “We are not just protecting machines, we are preserving investments and enabling companies to unlock new revenue potentials.” His emphasised the growing importance of high-performance power conditioning systems in driving industrial productivity.

Hosted under the theme, “Maximising Industrial Electronic Investment Through High-performance Protection System,” the conference featured live demonstrations of power quality instrumentation, giving attendees hands-on exposure to tools shaping the future of industrial energy management. Top-tier solutions from companies like TSiPower and Energy Control Systems took centre stage, highlighting the potential for Nigerian businesses to convert vulnerabilities into opportunities.

Industry experts shared insights on practical applications, proven technologies, and revenue-enhancing strategies to address voltage instability, surges, harmonics, and other power anomalies. With companies like Asprinox Power providing turnkey solutions that ensure long-term stability and equipment protection, the conference positioned itself as a beacon of practical hope and innovation in an environment where power irregularities continue to threaten operations.

By spotlighting the right technologies, attendees gained a clearer understanding of how to drive efficiency and resilience in their industries. The conference successfully brought together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to confront one of the most persistent challenges facing industrial and commercial sectors: poor power quality.

The event underscored the growing footprint of companies in the global power quality industry, with industry leaders and innovators sharing best practices and showcasing innovative solutions to drive industrial productivity and efficiency. As industries strive for efficiency and resilience, the technologies spotlighted at the conference promise not only protection but profitability.