Navy Captain Olubolade’s Passing a National Loss, Says Rear Admiral Olugbode, Hydrographer of the Federation

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Hydrographer of the Federation, Rear Admiral Ayodeji Olumide Olugbode, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Navy Captain Caleb Omoniyi Olubolade (Rtd), describing him as “an extraordinary senior naval officer and visionary administrator” whose life of service left an indelible mark on both the military and the nation.

In a personal condolence message, Rear Admiral Olugbode reflected on his time as Aide-de-Camp to Captain Olubolade during the latter’s tenure as Military Administrator of Bayelsa State between 27 June 1997 and 9 July 1998.

“It is with profound grief that I write this condolence message, occasioned by the sudden passing of Navy Captain Caleb Omoniyi Olubolade (Rtd),” he stated. “As his former Aide-de-Camp, who worked closely with him, I can attest that his transition represents the loss of an extraordinary senior naval officer and visionary administrator who profoundly influenced national prosperity and the development of human capital not only within the Nigerian Navy, his primary constituency, but across the nation at large.”

Captain Olubolade was appointed Military Administrator of Bayelsa State shortly after its creation in 1996. Rear Admiral Olugbode praised his former boss for providing leadership in the early, challenging days of state-building.

“Captain Olubolade led the newly created state through its formative years, establishing foundational structures that would serve successive administrations long after his tenure,” he said.

“In my role as his Aide-de-Camp, I gained deep insight into his leadership philosophy—centred on hard work, loyalty, integrity, selfless service and humility. He embodied visionary leadership, decisive action, and unwavering commitment to public trust and capacity building.”

Rear Admiral Olugbode also highlighted the late officer’s cultural sensitivity and efforts to promote unity among the diverse communities in Bayelsa. He recalled the inauguration of the Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture on 4 May 1998, an institution that has since become “a repository of the culture, time-tested values, and worldview of the Ijaw ethnic nationality.”

“Captain Olubolade’s life was a shining example of vision, integrity, dedication to service, and a relentless pursuit of excellence,” he added. “It is especially worthy of note that he was committed to preserving Ijaw heritage and fostering unity among its diverse communities.”

After retiring from the Navy in 1999, Captain Olubolade continued in public service, holding several ministerial roles under former President Goodluck Jonathan. These included appointments as Minister of Special Duties, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, and Minister of Police Affairs.

“These appointments not only reflected confidence in his administrative capabilities and his integrity,” Rear Admiral Olugbode noted, “but also demonstrated that his core principles were relevant and needed in both military and democratic dispensations.”

In his closing remarks, the Hydrographer of the Federation paid tribute to Captain Olubolade as a family man and national icon.

“As we mourn the passing of my former boss, a father, grandfather, devoted husband, and national icon, may his soul rest in perfect peace, and may the entire family find comfort in the knowledge that his legacy of service and integrity will continue to inspire and guide us all.”

Meanwhile, the burial arrangements for Captain Caleb Olubolade, who passed away at the age of 71, started with Night of Praise and Testimonies held on Monday, July 21, 2025 at Asterwood Hall, Knightdale Middle College, Apapa, Lagos.

The Candle Light Service held on Saturday, 2nd August 2025 at Tamandu Barracks, Apapa, Lagos while the Service of Songs will take place on Friday, 8th August 2025 at 4:00 p.m., at St. John Military Protestant Church, Bonny Cantonment, Victoria Island.

The Burial Service will be held on Saturday, 9th August 2025 at 10:00 a.m., also at St. John Military Protestant Church, Bonny Cantonment, Victoria Island.

While Interment follows at Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, the reception of guests will take place at the Admiralty Conference Centre, Naval Dockyard Limited, Wilmot Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.