Katsina Collates Citizens’ Needs in 361 Wards for 2026 Budget

Francis Sardauna

in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has conducted a need assessment and citizens demand collection across the 361 political wards of the state for the formation of the state 2026 budget.

The one-day need assessment, which was held simultaneously across the wards yesterday, was aimed at deepening citizens’ participatory budgeting and inclusive governance in the state.

Speaking at a session in Kankara, the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Faruk Lawal, reiterated the state government’s commitment to citizens’ participatory budgeting, accountability and transparent governance.

The Governor Dikko Umaru Radda-led government’s initiative, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and Community Development Programme (CDP) was also designed to bring the government closer to the grassroots.

Lawal explained that the initiative paved the way for the citizens of each of the 361 political wards of the state to voice their challenges, priorities and suggest solutions.

He said the needs of the wards would be submitted to the ministry of budget and economic planning and CDP for collation and integration into the state’s 2026 budget.

He reiterated that the citizens’ participatory budgeting was a broader vision of the state government to ensure that the 2026 budget reflects the actual needs of communities and enhances accountability.

The deputy governor noted that the community-driven budgeting was also in fulfillment of the state government’s obligations under the Open Government Partnership (OGP) and improved transparency.

Lawal said: “This initiative, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Community Development Programme, is a deliberate policy designed to bring government closer to the people and enhance service delivery to the citizens.

“Through this approach, we are implementing the core principles of CDD by empowering our people to actively participate in shaping the interventions that affect their lives.

“It is pertinent to note that the reports and feedback from these town hall meetings will directly inform the preparation of the 2026 Budget.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Malik Anas, said Governor Radda remains committed to inclusive governance, citizens’ participation and community-driven development.

Describing the town hall meetings as a strategic shift in the budget planning process, Anas said: “For too long, budgets were drawn with minimal consultation with the people they are meant to serve. Today, we are changing the narrative.”