Captain Hosa Okunbo: A Tribute to a Visionary, Four Years On

Dr. Adeniyi Ifetayo & Patrick Ochoga





It has been four years since the passing of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo affectionately known to all as Captain Hosa and yet, the very mention of his name still evokes a deep sense of admiration, respect, and gratitude.

His physical presence may be gone, but the legacy he built lives on: in industries he transformed, lives he touched, and communities he uplifted.

Captain Hosa was more than just a man; he was a towering force of vision, grace, and relentless generosity. He combined the spirit of enterprise with a heart for humanity.

He walked with kings and stood with the common man, offering a hand where others turned a blind eye.

His life’s journey began in Benin City on January 7, 1958. Trained as a commercial pilot, he became a captain at just 21 years old, flying with Intercontinental Airlines, Nigeria Airways and Okada Air.

But true to his nature, he didn’t stop at success in aviation. He had greater dreams dreams that would birth empires, employ thousands, and influence the trajectory of multiple sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Captain Hosa’s entrepreneurial brilliance found expression across oil and gas, agriculture, security, telecommunications, aviation, real estate, power, and even entertainment.

In the Oil & Gas sector, he was a key player and game changer:

Through Hoslyn Ventures Nigeria Ltd, he offered procurement services to Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

His joint venture, CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company (CPDC), secured a staggering $875.75 million financing deal in 2019 for NPDC’s OML 65, a landmark moment in indigenous oil and gas investment.

Ocean Marine Solutions Ltd (OMSL), perhaps his most recognized outfit, ensured the safety of critical infrastructure like the 46km Escravos-Warri crude oil pipeline.

With OMSL Tankers Ltd, he pioneered Nigeria’s first indigenous marine tankers, further cementing local capacity in crude oil transportation.

Companies like PPP Fluid Mechanics Ltd complemented his vast portfolio, focusing on crude logistics.

His belief in Nigeria’s agricultural potential was unmatched. He launched Wells San-Carlos Agro Farms Ltd, a $750 million, 9,000-hectare agricultural project in Edo State, aimed at creating over 85,000 jobs.

His Wells Farm Limited introduced modern greenhouse farming and agro-allied investments always with the youth and sustainability in mind.

Captain Hosa also left his mark in Hospitality and Real Estate. The Wells Carlton Hotel & Apartments in Abuja is a testament to his taste for excellence.

His Wells Property Development Company and Hoslyn Habitat Ltd delivered commercial, residential, and landscape projects that reflected his passion for aesthetics and quality living.

In the security and maritime space, he provided solutions where governments had long struggled. Ocean Marine Security Ltd, Secure Anchorage Area Ltd (SAA), and Westminster Security Solutions Nigeria Ltd worked collectively to protect Nigeria’s offshore assets and vessels often in some of the most dangerous waters in West Africa.

Captain Hosa didn’t stop there. Through Gyro Air Ltd, he provided executive aviation services. As an investor in Integrated Energy Distribution & Marketing Ltd (IEDM), he held stakes in both Ibadan and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies, improving electricity access for millions.

In telecommunications, his investment in NatCom Development & Investment Ltd (NTEL) positioned him as a player in Nigeria’s digital future.

He even ventured into the world of entertainment and media. His company, Wells Entertainments Ltd, produced Black November, a bold movie that spotlighted the Niger Delta’s struggles.

His media and food ventures extended to Canada, including FEVA TV and Wells Bakery.

But for all his business conquests, Captain Hosa never forgot the human side of enterprise. He was, above all else, a philanthropist with a rare sense of empathy.

He paid school fees, settled medical bills, supported widows and orphans, and championed countless youth and women empowerment initiatives. His interventions were not seasonal or performative they were part of who he was.

He often said, “If you succeed and you don’t lift others up, then your success is hollow.” That philosophy defined his every move.

Captain Hosa was not just an Edo icon; he was a Nigerian colossus. A bridge-builder in politics, a peace broker in times of strife, and a unifier who never lost touch with his roots. He was the man everyone could call and many did.

His death on August 8, 2021, after a brave battle with illness, was a national loss. But even in death, his voice still speaks through the institutions he built, the thousands he empowered, and the lives he transformed.

As we mark the fourth year of his remembrance, we do so not with mourning, but with profound gratitude. Gratitude for a life well lived. Gratitude for a man who proved that success can be coupled with service, and that influence is best used for impact.

Captain Hosa, thank you for showing us what is possible. You lived with purpose, led with courage, and gave with a heart as vast as the sea. You were truly one of a kind and though you may be gone, your legacy remains etched in the soul of a grateful people.

Sleep on, great son of Edo.

Sleep on, beloved Captain.

Your flight may have landed, but your light continues to soar.