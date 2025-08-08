Benue Targets Creation of 1,500 Jobs in New Brewery

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) has planned to create 1,500 jobs as it received the second batch of 10 containers equipment.

The latest delivery, comprising 10 containers, was received yesterday, and is part of a total of 50 containers of brewing equipment being imported from China for the Food Basket Brewery.

This followed the earlier arrival of 16 containers on July 29, 2025, marking steady progress in the project’s implementation.

The Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha-CFA, expressed appreciation to the state Governor, Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, for his continued support.

He said: “We are looking into the future. This project will create jobs for thousands of graduates across Benue State and stimulate economic activity within and beyond our borders.

“The best way to predict the future is to create it and that is why His Excellency is creating the future. You can see that recently, our Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University matriculated over 9,000 students, so if we don’t create something for them, when they graduate where will they go?

“That is why His Excellency made the trip to China to plan for the future of Benue State. So more of these containers are on their way.”

Dr. Asemakaha disclosed that the brewery project, once completed, is expected to generate over 1,500 jobs and boost the state revenue by approximately ₦400 million monthly.

“More equipment deliveries are expected in the coming days with installation scheduled to begin soon,” the GMD added.

The Food Basket Brewery is one of the flagship investments of the Benue State Government aimed at tackling unemployment, promoting local enterprise, and adding value to the state rich agricultural base, and upon delivery of the project, the state outlook will automatically change with index growth of year-over-year basis.