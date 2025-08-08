Air Peace Honours Fallen Sports Heroes

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has hosted a moving Night of Tribute in honour of its departed Sports Diplomacy Ambassadors: Moses Effiong (MON), Charles Bassey (MON), Christian Chukwu (MFR), Obisia Nwakpa (Golden Gloves), and Peter Rufai (MON), fondly known as Dodo Mayana.

It was hosted at the main auditorium of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, recently.

The event, curated by football legend Dr. Segun Odegbami (MON), also known as ‘The Mathematical Odegbami’, brought together families, former teammates, stakeholders, and dignitaries in celebration of the legacies of these national icons.

In attendance were, Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Lloyd Ekweremadu; renowned clergyman, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo who gave a heartfelt sermon and a walk down the sports memory lane; the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, and several respected figures from Nigeria’s sports and corporate communities. Soulful performances by iconic vocalist, Yinka Davies, elevated the evening into a stirring blend of tribute, nostalgia, and reverence.

Air Peace Chairman, Dr. Allen Onyema, delivered a heartfelt address that underscored the airline’s deep commitment to national pride and remembrance. He described the fallen athletes as patriots who gave everything to the nation at a time when there were no guarantees of reward, yet played for honour and country. He recounted with emotion, personal encounters with the late Charles Bassey and Peter Rufai, reflecting on missed opportunities to do more before their passing. He also spoke passionately about the sacrifices of the 1976 Olympic team, who were recalled on the eve of the Games in Montreal due to Nigeria’s anti-apartheid stance, only to return home to be neglected.