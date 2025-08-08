5,300 Graduate from Lagos Skills Acquisition Programmes

•Sanwo-Olu to graduands: ‘Use your skills to build enterprising career’

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu told graduands of the Lagos State skills acquisition programmes on Thursday, “Acquiring skills are the gateway for self-reliance, but they are not enough to build a successful business. Character matters in building a lasting entrepreneurial career.”

No fewer than 5,309 trainees were trained by the state government from 19 Skills Acquisition Centres for the 2024/2025 batch. The graduation ceremony was held at De Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The graduands were trained across Lagos’ three senatorial districts and took courses in aluminium fabrication, welding, vulcanising, fashion designing, carpentry, cosmetology, textile design, screen printing, Aso Oke weaving, shoe and bag making, among others.

About 40,000 people have passed through the skills acquisition programme since inception of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

The state government paid for the cost of the intensive training supervised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA). The best trainees among the graduands were given equipment and tools free of charge to enable them launch into the business world.

For many of the beneficiaries, the skills acquired meant a fresh start in building a means of livelihood; some others took the courses to learn new skills to diversify their trades.

At the graduation, Sanwo-Olu said the ceremony should not be seen as “a merrymaking event”, but a call to action to determine what they wanted to be in life.

The governor said each of the graduates had earned the competence certificate of the Lagos State government to launch themselves into the world of business.

He said, “Today, we are graduating over 5,411 beneficiaries of our skill acquisition programmes whom we have supported under the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“The intervention demonstrates the resilience and immense potential of our young people. Given the readiness of the beneficiaries, we have kept faith in the skill programmes to lift vulnerable people out of poverty.

“WAPA has sustained the tempo every year to extend the opportunity to a lot of young people. Today, each graduate has earned the Lagos State’s competence certificate, having successfully completed the unified standard training.

“This graduation ceremony should not be about merrymaking; it is a call to action for you to create the future you have dreamed for yourself.

“People can complain about the Government to any extent, but you have the rare chance to turn an opportunity offered by the government to make life better for you and your family.

“With the acquired skills, you can now stand alone as entrepreneurs and pursue the purpose for which you have chosen. How far you want to go will be determined by your character in the course of practising your skills.”

Sanwo-Olu told the graduands that the skills acquired was not only for them to be self-reliant, but also for them to toil and build enterprises that would outlive them.

The governor said many big designer brands and global automobile companies started from small enterprises, urging the graduands to be innovative in deploying enterprising spirits to provide every day solutions.

Sanwo-Olu advised them to persevere during the teething phase of their entrepreneurial journey, stating that many successful businesses passed through turbulent periods before finding their feet. Quitting, he said, would make the investment in them go down in vain.

“When you launch your brand, you must create relationships with people to sustain yourself in the entrepreneurship environment,” the governor advised.

First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the event proved that with the right skills, anyone could rise above limitations. She said when women and young adults were empowered, the society would secure its prosperity and future.

She told the trainees to a step into the world with confidence, determination and creativity, while urging them to use their skills to create value, generate income, and inspire their communities.

The first lady said, “Today’s ceremony is a celebration of our shared belief that, when we empower women, men and young adults, we would have secured the future and prosperity of Lagos.

“To all our graduands, take pride in what you have accomplished. Step into the world with confidence, determination and creativity. Use your skills to create value, generate income and inspire others.”

Commissioner for WAPA, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, said the trainees showed high-level discipline throughout the programme, disclosing that the skills acquisition programme accommodated people living with disabilities, as well as victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

Dada said the programme testified to the Lagos State government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development and the empowerment of every segment of society, especially women, youth, and the vulnerable.