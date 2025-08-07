UNICEF Tasks Govts, Partners  on High Quality Breastfeeding Support

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on the Nigerian Government, health administrators, and partners to invest in high-quality breastfeeding support.

The UN agency noted that investing in such support would ensure that all health service providers are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to support breastfeeding, including in emergency and humanitarian settings.

The Director-General, Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA), Francis Nwubani, made the call in his remark during a media dialogue on dissemination of key advocacy messages on the 2025 world breastfeeding week held virtually yesterday.

The virtual media dialogue meeting was organised for journalists across 12 states, by UNICEF Field Office in Enugu in collaboration with Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State.

In his remark, Nwubani explained that the World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year in the first week of August, championed by WHO, UNICEF, Ministries of Health and civil society partners around the globe.

He said the week is a time to recognise breastfeeding as a powerful foundation for lifelong health, development, and equity, stressing that World Breastfeeding Week shines a particular spotlight on the ongoing support for women and babies’ need from the healthcare system through their breastfeeding journey.

According to him, “This means ensuring every mother has access to the support and information she needs to breastfeed as long as she wishes to do so by investing in skilled breastfeeding counselling, enforcing the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes, and creating environments at home, in healthcare, and at work that support and empower women.”

Noting that breastfeeding can be challenging when parents are not fully supported, Nwubani said it delivers a hopeful future not only for children, but for societies.

“It reduces healthcare costs, boosts cognitive development, strengthens economies, and sets children up with healthy beginnings.

“As we mark the World Breastfeeding Week with the theme: ‘Prioritise breastfeeding: Create sustainable support systems’, WHO and UNICEF are calling on governments, health administrators, and partners to invest in high-quality breastfeeding support in so many ways especially by ensuring that all health service providers are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to support breastfeeding, including in emergency and humanitarian settings.”

He added that: “To ensure that adequate information is passed to nursing mothers, caregivers and the public on the numerous benefits of breastfeeding, UNICEF in collaboration with BCA Umuahia has gathered professionals from both electronic and print media for this media dialogue. It is indisputable that all the information about breastfeeding cannot be well disseminated without the media. You play a key role in this agenda of informing the public about breastfeeding.”

Also, in her address, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, Chief of Field for UNICEF in Enugu, noted the need for all to ensure that every mother receives the encouragement, protection, and enabling environment she needs to breastfeed successfully whether at home, in health facilities, at work, or in the wider community.

Chiluwe disclosed that “Over 90 percent of Nigerian women have ever breastfed their babies. Ten states (Lagos, Kwara, Ekiti, Oyo, Cross River, Kaduna, Niger, Ondo, Enugu, and Plateau) have extended paid maternity leave for up to six months for public workers.”

She urged the media to join hands to fight misinformation on breastfeeding, promote breast milk as all a baby needs for the first six months without substitutes and speak up against misleading marketing and the slogan ‘Fed is best’.

According to the UNICEF Chief, “Each year, from August 1 to 7, we come together to reaffirm our collective commitment to one of the most powerful foundations for a child’s survival, growth, and development- breastfeeding. It is more than just nourishment, it is a lifeline, a bond, and a lifelong shield against malnutrition and disease.”

She, however, called on governments, health professionals, employers, community leaders, families, media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to take tangible action in the campaign.