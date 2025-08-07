Lookman Missing as Inter Set to Match Atalanta’s €50m Fee

Embattled Ademola Lookman who has been on strike, avoiding Atalanta preseason training, is believed to have flown out of Bergamo in Italy to an unknown destination.

He missed third day of training on Wednesday which will now give Atalanta the right to withhold his salary as per Italian laws.

Although Inter Milan are now willing to match Atalanta’s €50million asking fee on the Nigerian forward, it remains to be seen if the Bergamo-based side will accept the bid despite insisting that the club have the final say on where the Super Eagle will transfer to this summer window.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are now planning to submit this final bid that will match what Atalanta want.

Atalanta rejected the last offer of €42million plus €3million in bonuses.

Lookman is very clear on his choice of Inter after agreeing a five-year contract with them, but with still two years left on his contract, Atalanta hold the ace and they have made it very clear that they will decide how this drama ends.