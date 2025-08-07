In Major Breakthrough, DSS Captures Most Wanted Mahmuda Terror Group’s Leader

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Residents of communities in Kwara and Niger States, bordering Benin Republic are jubilating following the capture of AbubakarMahmuda, leader of Mahmuda, currently one of the most feared terror groups in Nigeria, THISDAY learnt yesterday.

Although, no security agency was willing to speak on the matter, some villagers in remote Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, whose communities had suffered the most attacks in the hands of the Mahmuda terrorists, noted that the so-called leader was believed to have disappeared at the weekend.

The villagers confirmed that none of Mahmuda’s commanders had been able to explain his sudden disappearance, giving rise to speculations that he was picked up by Nigeria’s security forces.

Speculations were rife among the villagers last night that the Department of State Services (DSS) may have covertly trailed and captured Mahmuda as he visited one of his numerous witchdoctors.

After capturing Mahmuda alive, claimed the villagers, the DSS officers moved him to a secret location. This, they said, explained Mahmuda’s puzzling disappearance which has thrown his camp into disarray.

As expected, the new DSS leadership, which has consistently pledged to return the Service to covertness, has kept sealed lips over Mahmuda’s whereabouts, neither confirming nor denying the development.

A local chief in one Baruten village, speaking in Hausa, said the villagers strongly believed that only the DSS had the capacity to capture Mahmuda in such manner.

Speaking in Hausa, the source said: “We are happy with what the DSS has done for us and with such covertness. These terrorists have been a source of headache in our communities.

“We are thankful to President Bola Tinubu for responding to our cries for help.”

On his part, leader of a famous cattle market in the area, also speaking in Hausa, expressed the hope that Mahmuda’s speculated capture by the DSS would restore peace to the traumatized villagers.

He said: “We thank the Almighty God for this great victory. We used to live great fear. Happily, we would no longer live in fear, thanks to President Bola Tinubu.”

Mahmuda, a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, is believed to have links with terror groups in Mali and Niger Republic.

It was learnt that it migrated to Niger State over five years ago after dislodging guards at the Kainji Lake National Park (KLNP), an area with a land mass of more than 5,300 square kilometres, more than the size of Anambra State.

Lately, Mahmuda terrorists had been kidnapping and killing scores of villagers and sacking entire communities in Kwara and Niger States. The now captured leader would often send voice notes in Hausa to whole communities, demanding huge levies in exchange for protection, it was gathered.

Independent security sources disclosed that the 33-year-old husband of two wives is Hausa, from Daura, Katsina State, and, used to sell audio and video tapes of notable Islamic preachers, including Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf.

According to the sources, the now captured terrorist leader first joined BokoHaram but later switched allegiance to Ansaru, before forming Mahmuda.

“As at Wednesday morning, details of how one of the most wanted terrorists in Nigeria was captured alive was still sketchy.

“What isn’t sketchy is that fact that the DSS has been carrying out series of coordinated and intelligence-led operations in the North in recent times,” a security source that chose to remain anonymous, said.