Gov Okpebholo Bans Transport Unions, Other from Revenue Collections in Edo

AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City





Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has banned all transport unions from collecting revenues on behalf of government.

Those whose activities were specifically banned are the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), ANNEWAT, and Drivers on Wheel.

Governor Monday Okpebholo had observed the alarming resurgence of illegal revenue collection by certain unions and organizations under various guises across the State.

It had become clear that some of these groups, previously given limited authorization to collaborate with the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) under clearly defined terms, have grossly violated the conditions of their engagement and resorted to cash collections, extortions, social harassment and intimidation.

“Specifically, the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), ANNEWAT, and Drivers on Wheel, are hereby banned with immediate effect.

“These unions are not authorized to collect any form of dues, levies, taxes, or charges from motorists, drivers, traders, or any member of the public in Edo State.”

The ban which was contained in a statement by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, said the suspension also extended to Atalakpa Recovery Concept Ltd, a private consultant earlier engaged to enforce compliance by the state government.

According to the statement, “Credible reports reaching the people-loving governor, indicate the firm and its workers have become complicit in widespread extortion and abuse of mandate, thereby betraying the trust reposed in them by the state.

“The government considers these actions as acts of economic sabotage, social oppression, and a direct affront to law and order. The era of using unions as fronts to harass, intimidate, or extort drivers and road users in the name of revenue collection is over.”

The statement declared that all activities of the aforementioned unions are suspended indefinitely.

“Henceforth, no individual or group under any of these unions is permitted to collect any form of payment from motorists or road users. All motorists, drivers, and road users are strongly advised not to pay any cash or comply with any form of illegal levy imposed by these banned entities.

“Reports of any such illegal activity should be forwarded immediately to the Edo State Special Taskforce, coordinated by SP Michael Anetor via 08038157126.

“The Commissioner of Police and all relevant security agencies have been duly notified and directed to arrest and prosecute any individual or group found violating this directive.

“Edo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, remains committed to sanitizing the revenue system and protecting its citizens from unlawful exploitation. Let this serve as a final warning to all parties engaged in or considering such illegal activities: the full weight of the law will be brought upon you”, the statement warned.