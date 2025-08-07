Firms Unveil Campaign for Smart Shopping

In a bold move set to revolutionise the shopping experience for consumers, LG Electronics, a global leader in home appliances, has announced a new partnership with PricePally, the innovative community-based shopping platform, to launch the ‘Fill Up Campaign’.

Commenting on the initiative, General Manager, Home Appliances Solution, LG Electronics Nigeria,Mr. Oktae Kim, said: “At LG, we are committed to innovation that enhances everyday life. The Fill Up Campaign with PricePally is an exciting opportunity to bring our world-class technology to more homes in Nigeria, while also promoting sustainable, community-based shopping.”

Speaking about the collaboration, PricePally’s CEO, LutherLawoyin, said: “We are thrilled to partner with LG Electronics on the ‘Fill Up Campaign.’ At PricePally, our mission is to continuously find innovative ways to provide value to our customers, and this collaboration is a perfect example.”