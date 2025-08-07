Firm Partners FG to Drive Data Protection Awareness

Emma Okonji

PalmPay has reinforced its commitment to data protection and youth empowerment, through a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to launch the Youth Data Protection Awareness and Training (YDPAT) Programme, targeted at equipping over one million Nigerian youth digitally in the next three years.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, commended PalmPay’s partnership in the actualisation of the programme and described YDPAT as a bold step toward building a digitally literate and security-conscious generation.

“This is about building a privacy-first generation, one that is inclusive, future- facing, and globally competitive,” Olawande said, while emphasising the low awareness of the Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 and the critical shortage of certified Data Protection Officers (DPOs), despite over 500,000 data controllers operating in the country.

PalmPay’s Managing Director, Mr. Chika Nwosu, stated how data protection remained as important as innovation in tech. He noted that PalmPay integrates privacy into every stage of its product development, ensuring that user information is safe.

“Beyond ensuring data protection, PalmPay is committed to empowering young Nigerians with real opportunities for growth, with mentorship and internship placements for top- performing participants. It has led several youth-oriented initiatives, including the Purple Woman campaign, and Passing the Baton CSR for thousands of youths and women in urban and rural communities,” Nwosu said.