Enugu Gaming Conference Highlights Critical Turning Point in Nigerian Gaming Industry

Nseobong Okon-Ekong reports that the second edition of Enugu Gaming Conference focused on shifting tides in regulatory architecture, where the long-standing centralised model is giving way to a new decentralised reality in which sub-national regulators are taking their rightful place in shaping the rules and defining the boundaries

A powerful coalition of regulators, operators, technologists, activists, entrepreneurs, and investors in Nigeria’s gaming industry recently convened for two days at the second edition of the Enugu Gaming Conference, held at the International Conference Centre in Enugu, under the banner ‘From Unification to Diversification – Shaping Nigeria’s Gaming Future’.

In the wake of a landmark 2024 Supreme Court ruling that affirmed gaming as a residual matter under state authority, Nigeria’s gaming regulatory terrain is shifting decisively from central control to localised governance. The conference theme captured this transition—moving from a once‑unified, federal framework to a diversified, decentralised structure where each state can chart its own path.

Partnering with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), the conference, which closed with a colourful and entertaining gala, dinner, and awards night held between July 30 and 31, featured a couple of keynote addresses and panel sessions where speakers shared their wealth of knowledge on critical issues challenging the Nigerian gaming landscape.

NDPC’s National Commissioner/CEO, Dr. Vincent Olatunji’s address on Privacy, Compliance and the Future of Gaming: Building Unity in a Decentralised Regulatory Era was delivered on his behalf by Alexander Onwe.

Acknowledging the theme of the conference as timely and one that recognises the increasingly decentralised nature of gaming regulation, he emphasised the shared responsibility in building a trustworthy, safe, and compliant digital gaming ecosystem.

“Gaming is no longer confined to physical spaces. It is driven by real-time analytics, targeted advertising, algorithmic profiling, and digital transactions, all of which rely on personal data,” said Olatunji. “Whether it is a young user registering on a mobile app, a gamer syncing across platforms, or a lottery operator engaging in behavioural marketing, data is the backbone of engagement and revenue.”

The Enugu Gaming Conference 2025 elevated the role of data protection and cybersecurity in gaming. A dedicated NDPC session addressed compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, offering operators and regulators expert guidance on breach reporting, audits, and risk management. This collaboration reflects increasing awareness that trust and data responsibility must underpin the sector’s growth.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, represented by the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Nathaniel Urama, emphasised the potential of regulatory decentralisation coupled with technological innovation to unlock economic value. He highlighted Enugu’s efforts in rolling out digital tools such as automated license verification portals, which have reduced fraud, increased efficiency, and expanded regulatory oversight across the state.

The governor commended the Enugu State Gaming Commission (ESGC) for being at the forefront of regulatory excellence and for its work aimed at harmonising gaming with regulation to drive job creation and overall economic growth. He said the government was ready to roll out a statewide mapping using GPS. According to him, this strengthens the campaign against underage gambling, reduces manual interference and fraud, while identifying unlicensed operators.

Explaining why the ESGC holds an annual conference, its Executive Secretary/CEO, Prince Arinze Arum, inferred that the Nigerian gaming industry is at a critical juncture.

“The conversations,” in his estimation, “are no longer just about enforcement or revenue generation. They are now about jurisdiction, innovation, technology, cross-border collaboration, and most importantly -structure.” Tracing landmark developments in the Nigerian gaming landscape, Arum identified the era of unification, which brought a framework with it. The current reality of diversification, he said, demands an effort to tailor that framework to local realities, economic priorities, and constitutional responsibilities.

Conference sessions stressed the importance of homegrown game development, urging creative Nigerian studios and startups to tell locally relevant stories. Arum presented Enugu as an emerging hub for regulated, tech-enabled gaming innovation.

A flagship initiative, the ‘Rangers Dream Big Raffle’, linked gaming with sports development and community investment. Developed in partnership with Rangers International FC and PMM Limited, the raffle provides fans and investors with an opportunity to support infrastructure and youth development, showcasing how gamification can serve social causes. This presentation was carried out by Mr. Ejiofor Agada, Lead Consultant to the ESGC.

The Enugu Gaming Conference 2025 elevated the role of data protection and cybersecurity in gaming. A dedicated NDPC session addressed compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, offering operators and regulators expert guidance on breach reporting, audits, and risk management. This collaboration reflects increasing awareness that trust and data responsibility must underpin the sector’s growth.

Recognising the societal risks tied to gambling addiction, debt, and underage exposure, delegates called for public awareness campaigns and mental health outreach tied to gaming platforms. A prominent civil society session sounded the alarm on youth borrowing to gamble and stressed the importance of agents, media, universities, and regulators collaborating on responsible gaming initiatives.

In his closing plenary, Olaitan Samuel outlined an industry vision for 2030, projecting gaming’s contribution to over ₦1 trillion to the national GDP and the creation of five million jobs. The roadmap hinges on innovation in blockchain, AI, and data analytics, as well as a unified regulatory framework across states and accountability from operators.