Draw Ceremony Holds for 2025 1XCup Group Stage in Lagos

The Draw Ceremony for the annual 1XCup Football Tournament scheduled to begin on August 12 took place on Wednesday at a colourful ceremony held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja.

A total of 450 grassroots teams registered for the competition this year after which the organising committee picked 64 teams that played in the qualifiers out of which 16 teams plus the four semifinalists from last season made it to the group stage.

The 1XCup tournament sponsored by 1XBet has also retained the winners prize money of N20million.

Consultant to the Tournament and CEO of Match International Ltd, ex-international, Waidi Akanni, said he was elated with the responses from various parts of the country for a tournament just in its third edition.

“I am so excited. It was a tough task picking the eventual qualifiers for the draw. We apologise to those who did not make it and we urge them to try again next year.

“We thank 1XBET for creating this excitement for grassroots teams and other top teams as well. We are again going to have exciting time this year.”

The Country Manager of 1XBET, Geraldine Ibeanusi, gave kudos to the organizing team of the tournament led by ex-International, Akanni, for doing a great job.

“We are happy and also optimistic that the competition will be bigger and better with every edition,” she noted.

In the draw conducted by Akanni with the assistance of sports presenter and analyst, Segun Agbede, defending champions FC Bethel are the top team in Group D along with Divine Praise FC, Brighton FC, Vinmo Energy FA and Inspire Sports Academy.

In Group A, Community Gunners FC who are the runners up of the last edition were drawn to play in Group A along with 36 Lions FC, Colin Edwin FC, Africano FC and Nath Boys FC while Ikorodu City FA lead the teams in Group B which also have Emaljus FC, G-Innovation FC, Young Strikers FC and ECAS FC.

Group C of the draw has Emiloju FC, Joseph Dosu FA, Utility Sports FC, Soccer Cardinals FC and ISGAT FC to complete the lineup for the group stage.

Many top ex-internationals were present at the event. Victor Agali, Godwin Opara, Fatai Amao and Wasiu Ipaye were some of those present.

The group games will start at the Inspire Sports Academy on August 12 while the final match take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on October 16.