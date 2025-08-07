  • Wednesday, 6th August, 2025

CeBIH Re-elects Laolu-Adewale as Chairman

Business | 18 seconds ago

The Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) has re-elected AjibadeLaolu-Adewale as the Chairman of the committee for another term of office.

He was unanimously voted by all members present at the committee’s general meeting held in Lagos recently. 

In his acceptance speech after the election, the CeBIH Chairman stated that the executive committee under his leadership would accelerate impact by relentlessly driving the adoption of electronic business services through the right technologies, robust policies, unwavering standards, groundbreaking innovation and widespread public awareness. He also stated the committee’s support for the current administration’s economic agenda, particularly in deepening financial inclusion. 

Earlier in his welcome address to the members of the committtee, the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Globus Bank, Elias Igbinakenzua, commended the Committtee of e-Business Industry Heads for being at the forefront of collaboration among banks and for spearheading initiatives and innovations that have resulted in the increased adoption of digital banking.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.