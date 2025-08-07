CeBIH Re-elects Laolu-Adewale as Chairman

The Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) has re-elected AjibadeLaolu-Adewale as the Chairman of the committee for another term of office.

He was unanimously voted by all members present at the committee’s general meeting held in Lagos recently.

In his acceptance speech after the election, the CeBIH Chairman stated that the executive committee under his leadership would accelerate impact by relentlessly driving the adoption of electronic business services through the right technologies, robust policies, unwavering standards, groundbreaking innovation and widespread public awareness. He also stated the committee’s support for the current administration’s economic agenda, particularly in deepening financial inclusion.

Earlier in his welcome address to the members of the committtee, the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Globus Bank, Elias Igbinakenzua, commended the Committtee of e-Business Industry Heads for being at the forefront of collaboration among banks and for spearheading initiatives and innovations that have resulted in the increased adoption of digital banking.