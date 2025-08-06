Ports & Cargo Cntracts Micura Services for Stevedoring

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited (PCHS), the port management subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has contracted Micura Services Limited to handle its stevedoring services at its terminal in Tin Can Island Port, Lagos.

The agreement, it said in a statement, is part of the company’s broader restructuring effort to enhance efficiency in its port operations and improve customers’ experience.

According to PCHS Managing Director, John Jenkins the restructuring will enable the company to focus on its core business of port management, while the stevedore company will handle the efficient, safe loading and unloading of cargo and other related activities.

He said, “Ports and Cargo Handling Services Limited has continued to set standards in port operations in Nigeria. With over two decades of experience, we are poised to transition into a new growth phase, where we will substantially improve our operational deliverables, become the preferred seaport terminal in Nigeria, and the first choice for shipping lines, consignees, and agents.

“Achieving this lofty objective requires a professional stevedore company that has cognate experience, a record of excellence, and local knowledge of the industry. That’s why Micura Services is coming on board as a partner in meeting these expectations.”

Chief Executive Officer, Micura Services Limited, Dr. Michael Ubogu, said the signing of the contract with PCHS marks a new milestone in the company’s drive to offer exceptional services to discerning clients in the industry.

“At Micura Services, we are grateful for the opportunity provided by Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited to partner with it to showcase professional stevedore services built on competence and experience,” he said.