NUC Clears UNICAL of Quota Violations Amid MDCN Sanctions

Amid an ongoing quota crisis at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), the National Universities Commission (NUC) has clarified that the institution did not violate any regulatory provisions to warrant the recent disciplinary action taken by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

Speaking at the monthly virtual dialogue, organised by the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN), Nte Bisong, Deputy Director of Academic Planning and Head of Resources and Strategic Planning at the NUC, stated that quota allocation and programme accreditation in Nigerian universities fall strictly under the NUC’s jurisdiction, not professional bodies like MDCN.

Bisong, who represented the NUC executive secretary, explained that the dentistry programme at UNICAL had evolved structurally over time.

The issue dates back to the 2013/2014 academic session, when Dentistry was merely a department under the Faculty of Medicine. By 2015, a dedicated Faculty of Dentistry was created, increasing the institution’s capacity and justifying a rise in student intake.

“The repositioning of UNICAL’s dentistry programme is not under dispute with NUC. We have no issues with it,” Bisong said, attributing the current conflict to MDCN’s actions.

He revealed that the NUC leadership is fully briefed on the matter and is working with the education ministry, MDCN, and the university to reach a resolution.

“The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has intervened, and two meetings have already been held involving MDCN and the university. We expect a productive outcome,” he added.

To curb regulatory overlap, Bisong cited a circular issued by the education minister on May 9, directing the halt of multiple accreditations by professional bodies without NUC involvement.

“Professional bodies must inform and collaborate with the NUC before visiting any university,” he stated.

According to Bisong, professional bodies like MDCN, the Council of Legal Education (CLE), and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) have no legal mandate to approve academic programmes or set admission quotas.

“Only the NUC is empowered to establish programmes and determine student quotas. No institution should be subjected to dual regulatory control,” he stated.

Also speaking, former Minister of Education, Prof. Chinwe Obaji, warned against universities exceeding their carrying capacities, citing the negative impact on educational quality and student outcomes. She asked why institutions admit more students than their facilities can support.

“When students reach the professional stage and lack adequate training facilities, they are unfairly penalised. That’s unacceptable,” she said.

EWAN Chairman, Mojeed Alabi, noted that several key stakeholders, including the MDCN Registrar, UNICAL Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, and a representative of the education ministry, were invited but failed to attend or provide explanations for their absence.

Attendees at the session included Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU); Prof. Ahmad Adekilekun of the University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun; and other prominent academics and education experts.