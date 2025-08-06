Notorious Bandit Kingpin,Turji Bello, Frees 32 Hostages in Zamfara

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The notorious bandit kingpin terrorising the North-west zone, Bello Turji, has finally reached a truce with cleric mediators, Asadus-Sunnah, and released no fewer than 32 hostages in his custody.

The bandit leader also surrendered some of his arms to mediators and reportedly pledged to halt attacks on farmers in the zone. The surrendering of arms by the bandit kingpin followed a series of peace talks led by Islamic clerics, known as Asadus-Sunnah. This development has raised hopes of calmness and peace in a region long plagued by deadly violence and mass abductions.

Sheikh Yusuf, leader of the clerical delegation, revealed this during a religious gathering held on Monday in Kaduna State.

According to him, the engagement with Turji took place during three separate meetings in July, deep within the Fakai forest in Shinkafi Local Government Area.

He stressed that his delegation was invited by residents of Shinkafi who were desperate to access their farmlands without fear of violence.

The clerics met with Turji and other key terrorist figures in the area, including Dan Bakkolo, Black, Kanawa, and Malam Ila.

Meanwhile, contrary to earlier rumours, Yusuf confirmed that Dan Bakkolo is alive.

According to him, “These are the men responsible for terrorising the Shinkafi axis. They all agreed to the peace proposal, one of which required them to surrender part of their weapons to demonstrate commitment.”

The disarmament process reportedly happened in three phases, and in exchange, residents were granted safe passage to their farmlands in and around the forest.

The deal also included an agreement to ensure that Fulani people could safely enter towns without fear of reprisals from local vigilance groups.

Turji freed 32 kidnap victims, many of whom had been held for about four months. According to Yusuf, some of the female hostages gave birth in captivity, while one victim suffered a snake bite before being released.

A video clip shown during the gathering revealed the difficult terrain the victims crossed to reach safety.

Yusuf said the peace initiative had already produced tangible results, with relative calm returning to the Shinkafi axis.

Farmers, who for months were unable to access their fields, are now cultivating crops without fear of abduction.

Explaining why the bandit leader was not prevailed upon to surrender all weapons in his armories, Yusuf noted that the effort is still a work in progress as the clerics deliberately stopped short of asking Turji to surrender all his weapons, adding that doing so could make him vulnerable to rival armed groups that are not part of the current peace process.

Yusuf said: “This is a gradual process. Our aim is lasting peace, but we must move with wisdom.”

He also cautioned fellow Islamic clerics against making inflammatory remarks about Turji on social media, warning that such actions could sabotage the fragile peace initiative.

Acknowledging that Turji’s agreement alone would not end all terrorist activities in Zamfara, the cleric stressed that the communities under his control are already experiencing a level of safety that had been absent for years.

He also applauded President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, and Shehu Buba (Senator) for backing non-military strategies to resolve the crisis.

In a separate video message, Turji reiterated his call for an end to attacks on Fulani communities by both security forces and local vigilance groups.

He asserted that “Peace will remain elusive in Zamfara until the killings of our people stops.”