Nigeria Athletics Masters Gets New Executives

Nigeria Athletics Masters on Sunday voted in executive members that will oversee its affairs for the next four years.

In a virtual election conducted by Dr. Toyin Aluko and assisted by Mike Monyei and Ige Jenyo, members of the association elected Dr. Richard Ogunleye as president. He defeated Mr. Christian Aiyegbeni with 115-75 votes. Dr. Dele Ige was unanimously elected executive vice president.

So were Dr. Safiya Yahaya Kongoita, secretary-general, Reuben Isabunor, assistant secretary-general, Emem Edem Ikhaobomeh, treasurer, Shola Ogundele, financial secretary. Other executives elected include; Musa Audu, foreign representative, Irene Anetor-Akhilete, women representatives, Olajide Peter Femi, public relations officer and Kevin Odita, welfare officer.

Speaking after the election Lawrence Adegbehingbe urged the elected executives to raise the bar in their respective duties and put Nigeria Athletics Masters on the global map by ensuring that Nigeria participates in every World Athletics Masters events.