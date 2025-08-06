NHRC, Taipei Trade Office Empower Indigent Victims of Human Rights Violations

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in collaboration with the Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria have launched an empowerment programme for indigent survivors of human rights violations.

The event, held in Abuja, brought together government officials, civil society leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and most importantly, beneficiaries of the programme, to mark what the NHRC described as a significant step forward in the national human rights agenda.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, emphasised the significance of the event as both a humanitarian intervention and a fulfilment of the Commission’s statutory mandate.

He stated that the initiative serves not just as a gesture of compassion, but as a tangible expression of the Commission’s commitment to justice, restoration, and opportunity.

“Justice does not end at acknowledgement; it must be accompanied by restoration, dignity, and opportunity.

“Whether you are starting a new business or strengthening an existing one, these tokens are investments in your resilience, your hard work, and your dreams,” Ojukwu declared.

The NHRC boss said the empowerment programme was part of broader efforts by the Commission to offer legal, psychosocial, and economic support to victims of human rights abuses.

The collaboration with the Taipei Trade Office, he added, demonstrates the power of international cooperation in delivering real change at the grassroots level.

The NHRC said it would continue to monitor their progress, ensuring that the assistance provided translates into sustainable impact.

Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), also urged all stakeholders, governments, development partners, and civil society to renew their commitment to building a Nigeria where human rights are upheld and no one was left behind.

“Your pain is acknowledged, your courage is celebrated, and your future holds promise,” he told the survivors.

“This programme is a stepping stone, not the destination,” he added.

In his remarks, the Taiwanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Morgan Chao reaffirmed his government’s support for human rights initiatives and lauded the resilience of survivors who continue to strive despite enduring grave violations.

The beneficiaries of the programme received monetary support and certificates aimed at helping them launch or strengthen micro-enterprises as a path to self-reliance.