NGX Sustains Bullish Run As Investors Gain N643bn

The stock market continued on a positive note on Wednesday, as performance indices grew by 0.70 per cent amid increased buying interest and bargain hunting.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) also increased by 1,017.49 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 145,813.86 as against Tuesday’s 144,796.37.

The gain was driven by strong buying interest in medium and large-capitalised stocks like: Meyer Plc, Guinness Nigeria, Learn Africa, AXA Mansard, Mutual Benefits Assurance and 49 others.

Meanwhile, the market breadth also closed positive with 54 gainers and 26 losers.

Guinness Nigeria led the gainers’ table, increasing by 10 per cent, settling at N128.75, while Meyer Plc also rose by 10 per cent, finishing at N18.15 per share.

Learn Africa grew by 10 per cent, closing at N6.27 and AXA Mansard also gained by 10 per cent, ending the session at N12.10 per share.

Similarly, Mutual Benefits Assurance soared by 10 per cent, closing at N2.42 per share.

On the decliners’ table, UAC of Nigeria dropped by 10 per cent, finishing at N90, while UH Real Estate Investment Trust also fell by 10 per cent, ending the session at N57.60 per share.

NGX Group shed by 10 per cent, settling at N63 and Livingtrust Mortgage Bank dipped by 9.93 per cent, closing at N5.35 per share.

Multiverse Mining lost by 9.68 per cent, finishing at 9.80 per share.

A total of 2.69 billion shares worth N32.63 billion were exchanged across 35,137 transactions.

This is compared to 1.03 billion shares valued at N22.9 billion that was traded in 38,932 transactions earlier on Tuesday.

Transactions in the shares of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc led the activity chart with 1.02 billion shares worth N2.67 billion.

Linkage Assurance followed with 562.32 million shares valued at N978.4 million, while Sterling Nigeria traded 183.77 million shares worth N1.49 billion.

AIICO Insurance sold 90.7 million shares valued at N262.98 million and Zenith Bank transacted 60.35 million shares worth N4.55 billion. (NAN)