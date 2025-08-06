NCAA Suspends Valujet Pilots over Safety Breach

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the pilots of a Nigerian carrier ValuJet, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co- pilot, First officer Ivan Oloba, after receiving reports concerning a serious breach of aviation safety protocols by the pilots at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (Domestic Terminal) yesterday.

In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, NCAA said that preliminary information indicated that the pilots in question commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

“This reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

“The NCAA views this incident with utmost seriousness.

“Consequently, the Authority has taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co- pilot, First officer Ivan Oloba with immediate effect,” the statement said.

NCAA maintained that the suspension will remain in place pending the conclusion of a full investigation into the incident.

“The Authorty hereby reaffirms all stakeholders of its commitment to safety”, NCAA added.