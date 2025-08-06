  • Wednesday, 6th August, 2025

NCAA Suspends Valujet Pilots over Safety Breach

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the pilots of a Nigerian carrier ValuJet, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co- pilot, First officer Ivan Oloba, after receiving reports concerning a serious breach of aviation safety protocols by the pilots at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (Domestic Terminal) yesterday.

In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, NCAA said that preliminary information indicated that the pilots in question commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.
“This reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

“The NCAA views this incident with utmost seriousness.

“Consequently, the Authority has taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co- pilot, First officer Ivan Oloba with immediate effect,” the statement said.
NCAA maintained that the suspension will remain in place pending the conclusion of a full investigation into the incident.

“The Authorty hereby reaffirms all stakeholders of its commitment to safety”, NCAA added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.