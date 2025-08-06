Enugu Police Arraign Levi Obieze, 2 Others Over Alleged Kidnappings, Ritual Killings in Ezeagu

The Police on Wednesday arraigned Mr. Obi Levi Obieze and two other suspects on a seven-count charge involving several incidents of kidnapping and murder in Umumba Ndiagu and environ in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State.

The suspects were arraigned before His Worship, Osondu Chukwuani, Court 1, Enugu North, in Enugu, the state capital.

Recall that Obieze, alias E dey play e dey show, was napped at the Badagry-Seme border area

Through the concerted and collaborative efforts of the police, the Nigeria Immigration Service and other sister security agencies, while trying to flee Nigeria, following alleged involvement in abduction, kidnapping and ritual killing that rocked the Umumba Ndiagu community in May this year.

The charge sheet marked MEN/473c/2025 signed by the Prosecutor and Head of the Legal Team, Enugu State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Justice Attah Esq, read, “That you, Obi Levi Obieze, a.k.a Ozo Ezeani/E dey play e dey show (male), Sabastine Emeka Offor (male), Odinwamkpa Ejike (male), and others now at large, between the month of April, 2025 to 26th day of May, 2025, at about 1800hours at along Umuojo Road, Ishiagu Village, Umumba Ndiagu Community in Ezeagu, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: kidnapping and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 495 (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

“That you… and others now at large, on the same date, time, place, and in the aforementioned Magisterial District did use personal violence and kidnapped Ukamaka, female, aged 13 years, thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 315 (2) of the Criminal Code (Amendment) Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, No. 14 of 2010.

“That you… and others now at large, on the same date, time, place, and in the aforementioned Magisterial District did use personal violence and kidnapped Chimaobi Ezi, male, aged 15 years, thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 315 (2) of the Criminal Code (Amendment) Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, No. 14 of 2010.

“That you… and others now at large, on the same date, time, place, and in the aforementioned Magisterial District did use personal violence and kidnapped Joy Miracle Udokamma , female, aged 31 years, thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 315 (2) of the Criminal Code (Amendment) Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, No. 14 of 2010.

“That you… on or before the 21st day of May, 2025, at Umuojo Road, Ishiagu Village, Umumba Ndiagu Community in Ezeagu, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: murder and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 494 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

“That you… on the same day, time, place, and in the aforementioned Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one Chimaobi Ezi, male, aged 15 years and thereby an offence punishable under Section 274 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004.

“That you… on the same day, time, place, and in the aforementioned Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one Joy Miracle Udokamma, female, aged 31 years and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 274 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004.”

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge, following which the Magistrate ruled that the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, review their charges, and through the Enugu State Jurisdiction, recommend a higher court since Magistrate Courts had no jurisdiction to try such capital offences.

He adjourned the matter to 20th of August and ordered that the accused by remanded in prison custody.

The arraignment is in line with Governor Peter Mbah Administration’s zero tolerance for crime in the state and the governor’s vow to ensure that justice prevails in the matter.

It is also recalled that the Administration had earlier demolished Levi Obieze’s country home earlier in May in line with the extant laws of Enugu State regarding any property linked to kidnapping.

In June, Governor Mbah equally transmitted an Executive Bill to the Enugu State House of Assembly to checkmate criminal activities of native doctors, herbalists, and related persons in the state.

The proposed legislation entitled “Maintenance of Internal Security, Vigilance and Order”, also outlaws money rituals otherwise known as ‘okite’ and criminal bulletproof charms, otherwise known as ‘odeshi.’